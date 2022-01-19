New COVID-19 testing facility to open in Galloway on Wednesday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County and Stockton University will open an additional COVID-19 testing site for state residents on Wednesday.
The site will be at the Chris Guapp Residence Hall, 421 Chris Gaupp Drive, near the university's area campus and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, county officials said Monday.
The makeshift testing facility will be available to all New Jersey residents starting with a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday. It will fully open the following day and be open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Costs for testing are being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.
Testing, which is provided by eTrueNorth, will be available without an appointment, but preregistration online is encouraged to help limit wait times. Appointments can be made three days in advance, officials said.
Results will be available three to five days after a COVID-19 test is administered. Parking will be free, and IDs are not required, officials added.
