New COVID-19 cases tick back up over five digits; 161 new deaths reported

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 10,072
New deaths: 161
Total number of positive cases: 1,759,273
Total number of deaths: 27,593
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,311,808
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 50,035 cases, 815 deaths, 357,008 doses administered
Cape May: 9,759 cases, 222 deaths, 128,488 doses administered
Cumberland: 28,417 cases, 511 deaths, 172,914 doses administered
Ocean: 125,640 cases, 2,458 deaths, 674,843 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
