New COVID-19 cases tick back up over five digits; 161 new deaths reported
New COVID-19 cases tick back up over five digits; 161 new deaths reported

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Despite record children’s Covid-19 hospitalizations, vaccination rates amongst children are lagging. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 10,072

New deaths: 161

Total number of positive cases: 1,759,273

Total number of deaths: 27,593

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,311,808

Rate of transmission: 0.83

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 50,035 cases, 815 deaths, 357,008 doses administered

Cape May: 9,759 cases, 222 deaths, 128,488 doses administered

Cumberland: 28,417 cases, 511 deaths, 172,914 doses administered

Ocean: 125,640 cases, 2,458 deaths, 674,843 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

