New COVID-19 cases in NJ tick back up near 10,000, with 113 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 9,601
New deaths: 113
Total number of positive cases: 1,817,614
Total number of deaths: 28,413
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,413,646
Rate of transmission: 0.58
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 52,479 cases, 853 deaths, 359,099 doses administered
Cape May: 10,192 cases, 227 deaths, 129,045 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,232 cases, 520 deaths, 174,413 doses administered
Ocean: 130,182 cases, 2,543 deaths, 678,582 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
