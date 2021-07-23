New COVID-19 cases climb above 800; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 803
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 900,841
Total number of deaths: 23,850
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,324,783
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,294 cases, 658 deaths, 283,250 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,697 cases, 176 deaths, 106,122 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,028 cases, 406 deaths, 128,847 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,812 cases, 2,016 deaths, 538,688 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.