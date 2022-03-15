New contract, new lineup for Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY – Cape May has a new contract with a concert promoter to bring music to its beachfront Convention Center.

The city may just about break even on the summer shows. Officials say that’s better than previous years, in which the city lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on the summer concert series.

According to Mayor Zack Mullock, the deal approved this month with Lower Township-based music promoter Michael Kline, doing business as Spy Boy Productions, will mean better shows this summer without hitting the taxpayers with the bill.

The city has an obligation to present events that will draw tourists and entertain residents, he said, and to do so at a reasonable cost.

“We felt that we were failing on both of those counts,” Mullock said on Monday.

Spy Boy, a reference to a Mardi Gras tradition in New Orleans, has booked talent for the Exit Zero Jazz Festival.

Mullock said the 2022 concert series could mean acts that appeal to a younger audience. Last year’s lineup included The Manhattans and vocal group The Modern Gentleman, who performed with Frankie Valli.

Classic rock figures prominently in the lineup posted for the summer season, with a revue of music from the 1960s set for July 5. Other acts planned for the summer include the Average White Band, Herman’s Hermits and the David Bromberg band. Marc Cohn, whose song “Walking in Memphis” received a Song of the Year Grammy nomination in 1992, is set to perform Aug. 30.

The city will get $1,500 for each show, under a contract unanimously approved by City Council, as well as $5 a ticket.

City Council member Stacy Sheehan said that may not be enough to cover the city’s costs to staff the hall.

“It doesn’t, probably,” said Mullock at the recent meeting.

He said previous discussions about the concert series focused on revenue, without much talk about expenses.

“The revenue looked like it was great, but the expenses were higher, so we were losing money – a significant amount of money – on the summer concert series,” he said. Under the new agreement, the booking agent will pay the city, rather than the city hiring a booking agent.

Spy Boy also assumes the risks, he said.

“I think getting skin in the game is really what we’re talking about,” Mullock said.

Kacie Lee Rattigan, the director of Convention Hall the city hired last year, told council members that she was not comfortable recommending the summer concert series continue with the amount of money it had been losing.

“This is a little bit of a step in a better direction,” she said.

It’s been 10 years since Convention Hall opened, after the city spent more than $10 million on building the beachfront center. It’s the third building to bear the name. The first was destroyed 60 years ago in the devastating March 1962 storm, and the building that replaced it was in turn demolished and replaced by the current building, completed in the spring of 2012.

Part of the plan for the building was that it would continue to serve the community, hosting roller skating and community meetings. While multiple events were canceled or delayed due to COVID-19, Mullock said community groups are now meeting in the building, and roller skating returned this winter.

The posted lineup for the Cape May concert series for 2022 includes “The Sixties Show” July 5, the Average White Band July 12, The Ohio Players July 19, Herman’s Hermits July 26, Marc Broussard Aug. 3, David Bromberg Band Aug. 9, Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics Aug. 16, Dire Straits Legacy Band Aug. 24 and Marc Cohn on Aug. 30.

Tickets go on sale March 23.

Ocean City has also announced its lineup for the summer concert series, with Janis Ian, Dave Mason and Graham Nash on the lineup.

Ticket prices vary. The Ocean City concert series is co-produced by BRE Presents and Bob Rose productions. While the Ocean City Pops orchestra traces its roots back to the 1920s, and has had a home at the city’s historic Music Pier for generations, Bob Rose has been bringing rock shows and other popular music to Ocean City for more than 25 years.

Janis Ian, with guests Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin, is set to perform May 6. This is set to be her final US tour.

Get the Led out is June 27, with Dave Mason, a founding member of Traffic, plays June 28. Queen tribute band Killer Queen is July 11, Gordon Lightfoot is July 18, the Happy Together Tour, with members of The Turtles Three Dog Night, The Association and more, play Aug. 1, and An Evening With Graham Nash is planned Aug. 8.

On Aug. 15, sibling folk trio Girl Named Tom is on the schedule. Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty won Season 21 of the television talent competition “The Voice” in 2021. The group is named for the brothers’ childhood nickname for their sister.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, and more shows may be announced for Ocean City.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

