New contract for Middle Township administrator

Middle Township municipal building 

 Claire Lowe

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township Committee unanimously approved a new four-year contract with Kim Osmundsen in a dual role as the township clerk and the municipal administrator, which included a salary increase.

Members praised Osmundsen’s efforts at a recent meeting, and Mayor Tim Donohue said the governing body was happy to have reached an agreement.

“She does an excellent job for our town,” he said, praising her integrity and work with the residents.

As of January, her salary as clerk and administrator will be $154,000. The contract includes future increases.

“It’s still a great deal for the taxpayers of this town,” Donohue said, suggesting she could make more money elsewhere.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

