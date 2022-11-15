New contract for Middle Township administrator

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Township Committee unanimously approved a new four-year contract with Kim Osmundsen in a dual role as the township clerk and the municipal administrator, which included a salary increase.
Members praised Osmundsen’s efforts at a recent meeting, and Mayor Tim Donohue said the governing body was happy to have reached an agreement.
“She does an excellent job for our town,” he said, praising her integrity and work with the residents.
As of January, her salary as clerk and administrator will be $154,000. The contract includes future increases.
“It’s still a great deal for the taxpayers of this town,” Donohue said, suggesting she could make more money elsewhere.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.