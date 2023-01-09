New contract approved for beach work in Avalon, Stone Harbor

AVALON — A federal beach project worth close to $30 million is set to add sand to the beaches of Avalon and Stone Harbor this year.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia district awarded a $28.8 million contract with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company of Oak Brook Illinois for the Townsends Inlet to Cape May Inlet project, which includes adding sand to the beaches of Avalon and Stone Harbor starting in late February or early March.

The district announced the contract award on Monday.

Beaches and dunes on the island were damaged in October, when winds and high water driven by the remnants of Hurricane Ian cut steep cliffs into dunes in Avalon and Stone Harbor, leading authorities to close some beach access points in those communities.

That storm caused damage in multiple beach towns. The Army Corps project was in the works well before the storm arrived.

The contract calls for dredging sand from Townsends Inlet, according to Steve Rochette, an Army Corps spokesman.

“Sand is then pumped through a series of pipes, placed on beaches, and graded into an engineered dune and berm template, which is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events,” reads a statement from the Army Corps. Once unusual, the process has become familiar along the Jersey shore over the past 30 years, as more and more local beaches come under long-term agreements for federal protection.

Under the agreements, the Army Corps pledges to return periodically to add more sand to beaches. The Avalon and Stone Harbor project projects new sand will be added every three years.

In Avalon, the contract calls for 231,000 cubic yards of sand to be placed from 9th Street to 18th Street, with the contract offering an option for additional sand.

In Stone Harbor, the sand will be placed from 9th Street to 123rd Street, putting at least 464,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach. A large dump truck can carry about 10 cubic yards of material.

The October storm eroded dunes in Stone Harbor and Avalon, and exposed rock seawalls and bulkheads in Avalon long buried in sand. According to Rochette, the project will include dune repairs in some areas, but most of the work includes widening the beach between the dunes and the water line.

The state and the local municipalities will contribute to the cost of the project, according to the Army Corps.

There are other scale beach projects are planned for 2023 in Cape May County, with sand set to be added in Ocean City, Strathmere, Sea Isle City, and Cape May.

The Philadelphia district of the Army Corps of Engineers lists multiple projects throughout Cape May County for 2023, replenishing sand in several communities.

One that does not look likely to proceed this year may be the area that seems to need it the most. The north end of North Wildwood is included in the Hereford Inlet to Cape May project, which plans to add sand and build a dune the length of the barrier island that includes North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The Army Corps website indicates that the project is awaiting the needed real estate acquisition before it begins. North Wildwood officials say their beaches are badly eroded and have called for faster action.

That city is currently locked in a legal fight over how much can be done locally to repair storm-damages dunes and beaches. The state has denied emergency permits for some work requested since the October storm, and sought a court injunction to keep the city from doing work without the emergency approval.

The city has responded by asking $20 million in damages from the DEP.

In the north end of Ocean City, about 400,000 cubic yards of sand were added to beaches before the end of 2022, pumped from the Great Egg Harbor Inlet. Additional sand is planned to be added to the south end later in the year, with Sea Isle and Strathmere expected as part of the same project.