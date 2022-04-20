New construction planned for Coast Guard base in Cape May

CAPE MAY — The only place for Coast Guard recruits to receive basic training in the United States is the training center in Cape May, set between Cape May Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean.

In an average year, 4,000 recruits go through the 53-day training program at the base before moving on to assignments from Kodiak, Alaska, to Key West, Florida, or many, many other locations.

In the coming years, the Coast Guard intends to increase its number of enlisted personnel. That will mean Cape May needs to start getting ready, including with upgrades to the buildings on base.

“We will need to train 5,000 recruits here for the year,” said Capt. Sarah “Kathy” Felger, the commanding officer of the training center.

Plans include expanding the training center capacity and more rooms for recruits. The federal government has already appropriated $55 million for the first step, starting with the replacement of one of the four barracks buildings at the center.

“That starts the ongoing process,” Felger said Monday. In phases, the plans are to replace the barracks that house the recruits and replace other buildings at the training center. “We can’t recapitalize everything at once. It’s going to take a long-term effort.”

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he voted for an authorization act that includes $120 million for new barracks at the training center and an increase in capacity. If signed into law, that would authorize the first two phases of the project, expected to continue over four phases.

Van Drew, R-2nd, said Tuesday he worked with representatives of both parties in the House and Senate to secure the funding. He also met with Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz, he said. The congressman serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is a member of the Coast Guard subcommittee.

The bill is named in honor of U.S. Rep. Don Young, who led the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for many years. Young died in March at 88.

The legislation has not yet been voted on in the Senate, according to a congressional website that tracks legislation.

It calls for modernizing cutters and includes provisions to prevent sexual violence in the maritime industry. There also is a provision to allow the Coast Guard to keep Russian vessels out of U.S. waters during the war in Ukraine.

The training center, on a stretch of land known as Sewell Point in east Cape May, was the site of an amusement park more than a century ago. In 1917, the U.S. Navy used some of those buildings when it took over the spot as a section base, but had to rebuild after a fire in 1918.

The base was adapted to house dirigibles after World War I, but plans for using the lighter-than-air ships were abandoned by the Navy after deadly crashes.

The Coast Guard established a presence there in the 1920s, with cutters assigned to intercept rum runners during prohibition. In 1946, the Navy handed the base over to the Coast Guard. By 1948, it was being used as a training center, and in 1982, the Coast Guard consolidated all enlisted training at the center, according to a history posted on the Coast Guard’s website.

Some of the buildings date from the Navy days, Felger said, while others were built in the 1950s and ’60s. She said it is time to upgrade.

“Our barracks are not up to modern habitation standards and modern training standards,” she said. The project also will require new galleys, new support facilities, new recreation areas and more.

The plans also will better accommodate women. The existing buildings have been retrofitted for men and women serving together, but Felger said they were built when the service was primarily male.

Operations must continue while the long-term project is underway, Felger said. The first barracks will be built on an empty area, with the existing buildings remaining in use. After that, older buildings will be demolished as the new buildings open.

The first round of funding is for five years. That will include finalizing plans and contracting for the work, Felger said.

“We’re not expecting shovels in the ground until 2024,” she said.

That means Felger will not be there to see the project begin. She is set to be transferred to Washington, D.C., where she has served before, with Capt. Warren Judge in line to take over in a change-of-command ceremony July 22.

Judge served in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and worked on the White House communications team during Barack Obama’s presidency, which included having his own seat on Air Force One. Last year, he was presented with the Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes award, according to information from the Coast Guard.

Felger took command at the training center in 2019.

She had been in Cape May before, serving as the executive officer on the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable homeported in Cape May from 2010 to 2012. In addition to the cutters homeported in Cape May, the harbor is home to a small boat station and other Coast Guard commands in addition to the training center.

