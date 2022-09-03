‘New community chest of Atlantic City’ helping with renewal

From the 1940s through the 1970s, an aesthetic tourist attraction known as the Hydrangea Trail existed in Atlantic County.

Karen Rosnick, one of the coordinators of the Hydrangea Trail 2.0, has started a revival project and would not have been able to begin without the promised $2,750 from the Atlantic City Community Fund.

“I was thankful that I received the funding because there is a list of organizations needing help in Atlantic City,” Rosnick said, adding she did not know her group would receive money. “I’m really glad the Atlantic City Community Fund decided to fund us. (I hope) it’s the beginning of a long-term relationship.”

The fund was established in 2017 to address community issues through philanthropy and community involvement.

During the past three years, the fund has made financial contributions of $164,500 to 25 organizations that fall into the following areas — community services, youth and senior programs, arts and culture, parks and recreation, and urban renewal.

“2019 was our first grant-making year. 2023 will be our fourth year. In the beginning, we received 10 grant applications. Now, 34 have come in,” said Ben Zeltner, board president and a partner with law firm Levine Staller. “We are on the uptick. We have done well in a short period of time.”

As a startup nonprofit in a small community, Zeltner, a founding member of the community fund, knew it would be difficult and challenging, but he believed the group could succeed if the right people were involved.

“We are filling a void not addressed by any other organization,” Zeltner said.

Just like in Monopoly, Atlantic City has had community chests for years. The chests were established with money pooled by the community to be used for charitable giving — people would contribute, and then funds would be given away to needy people or groups.

“We’re the new community chest of Atlantic City,” Zeltner said.

The fund is known within the state. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has attended every annual community fund reception.

The community fund’s fifth annual fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Backstage Café at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets are $50, and sponsorships are available between $500 and $5,000. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

South Jersey schools respond to national teacher, bus driver shortage Schools across the country are facing severe teacher and staffing shortages just as children…

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who is the senior adviser for Atlantic City affairs for the state Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services, are both scheduled to attend along with Oliver.

Besides private donations, the community fund has received money from the nationwide Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and from 80% of the Atlantic City casinos, Zeltner said.

“The Hard Rock, especially, decided to help us. It has hosted our fundraiser every year,” Zeltner said.

Mighty Writers Atlantic City, which only launched two years ago, is one of the organizations that has received money from the fund.

Besides helping students think clearly and write with clarity, Mighty Writers also distributes books, diapers and food behind Weekes Park on Indiana Avenue. Mighty Writers received $1,750 from the community fund this year, said Thomas Sykes, the writers program director.

The money helped kick off the organization’s initial workshops where students wrote about graffiti art and surfing in the Mighty Writers’ new building, the renovated convent at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church at 15 N. California Ave., Sykes said.

South Jersey school officials discuss using dogs to respond to school shootings MAYS LANDING — With the new school year fast approaching and communities disquieted by anoth…

A weekday afterschool academy for third through eighth graders will start in September.

“The money has been invaluable. It helped us get started in the city,” Sykes said. “It helped get the initial workshops off the ground.”

The community fund is a tax-exempt charitable fund held in trust at the Community Foundation of South Jersey. The fund’s purpose is to organize and mobilize the city’s capacity and resources to advance causes identified by and for city residents.

Among the items the fund assisted with making a reality during the past three years include a new bike station at the Absecon Lighthouse, Shakespeare on the Boardwalk by the Atlantic City Theater Company and equine therapy for trafficked people by HR Recovery.

Projects that the fund doesn’t give money to include building renovations and facility construction, scholarships and individual sponsorships and field trips, unless they are part of a larger developmental or educational effort.

FEMA helping fund flood projects in Atlantic, Cape May counties Shore towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties prone to flooding have been awarded more than …

“We want to grow. We want to raise more money, raise more awareness,” Zeltner said, adding an expansion of the group’s 12-person board of directors is being considered. “We don’t take a penny. We are 100% volunteers.”

This was the first year the Atlantic City Rescue Mission received money from the community fund, said Bob Franklin, the mission’s partnership development officer.

The rescue mission feeds homeless clients breakfast, lunch and dinner, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The mission serves 500 meals daily and provides meals to between 3,000 and 4,000 unique individuals annually, Franklin said.

Besides money that came from the COVID-related CARES Act, the rescue mission is 100% privately funded, he said.

The Atlantic City Community Fund gave the rescue mission enough money to pay for 1,500 meals, Franklin said.

“I didn’t know about it (the fund) before. It’s a really nice organization. They cover a lot of other small groups,” Franklin said. “Every penny is important to us. ... We need all the funding from any source.”