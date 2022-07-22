New commanding officer at Cape May Coast Guard base

CAPE MAY — Warren Judge first came to Cape May as a Coast Guard recruit on Aug. 19, 1986, stepping off the bus to begin his basic training and his military career.

Now a Coast Guard captain, Judge took command of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May in a ceremony Friday conducted under a huge white tent on the parade grounds to provide shade on the sweltering day.

“Wow,” he told family members, community leaders and base personnel after taking command. He said there was no way he could have written the script of his career over the past 36 years.

Since 2019, he has served as the division chief of Engineering Services in Portsmouth, Virginia, for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center.

Friday, he took command of the nation’s sole basic training center for the Coast Guard. There are also a small-boat station and Coast Guard cutters homeported at the base, set between Cape May Harbor and the ocean.

He promised to continue the work of the center. Recruits undergo eight weeks of training before taking up assignments across the country and beyond.

“The nation — no, the world — is calling for more U.S. Coast Guard, and we will deliver,” Judge said.

He replaces Capt. Kathy Felger, who headed the base for three years. The change of command took place with a reading of orders and exchange of salutes at noon.

Leading to that moment, the ceremony included a fired salute, recruits passing the official party, and an inspection of the training center crew by the outgoing and incoming commanding officers.

Cape May City and Cape May County officials attended the event to welcome the new commander, and family and friends of both captains were on hand as well. Judge spoke of his mother and his late father, and members of Judge’s family held up a photograph of the late Capt. John G. Witherspoon, whom Judge described as his first mentor in the military.

He also thanked his wife and children and others. Judge ended by saying as a Coastguardsman, he serves the people of the United States.

“We are the United States Coast Guard,” he said, ending with a bellowed “whoooo!” into the microphone.

In comments at the start of the event, Rear Adm. M.W. “Joe” Raymond expressed confidence in Judge and his abilities, and lauded Felger’s work in command, saying she had done a phenomenal job and citing planned upgrades to the training center set to cost millions of dollars.

There was no way she could have foreseen a global pandemic, Raymond said.

“Two and a half years ago, when COVID hit, it hit incredibly hard here in Cape May,” Raymond said. Felger faced a challenge to keep training underway.

“This is the lifeblood of Coast Guard readiness. And if anything were to happen to Training Center Cape May, that lifeblood would have been stopped,” he said, adding the Coast Guard could not allow COVID-19 to interrupt training.

Felger said she was deeply grateful for her time in Cape May, speaking about several specific recruits and crewmembers.

Raymond also spoke of the support from the residents of Cape May, citing an effort to congratulate graduating recruits in 2020 and 2021 when their families could not travel to Cape May.

Raymond cited the challenges of changing technology, climate change and increasing difficulty in finding recruits. Both he and Judge cited the words of Adm. Linda Fagan, who became the Coast Guard bommandant in June. She is the first woman to lead one of America’s armed services.

“Tomorrow looks different. So will we,” Fagan said.