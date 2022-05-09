New citizens take pledge to America at Stockton University

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nineteen immigrants from 11 countries and cultures convened at Stockton University Friday, where they stood together unified as some of the country's newest Americans.

“Be a bridge between cultures,” Ya-Mei Chen, director of the USCIS office in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, told the immigrants during their naturalization ceremony. "It’s important to fit in, but also to stand out. Be yourself.”

The Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning (SCCESL) hosts the annual ceremony and also sponsors naturalization classes at the Stockton Atlantic City campus from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays from September through May.

The 19 new Americans came from various home nations including Colombia, Ghana, India, Poland and Peru. Many of them have lived in the U.S. for years, having ventured to America for a new life, like many before them, Stockton said.

Keith Dorr, from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, in Mount Laurel, administered the oath and said it was a day to celebrate.

“You are not just good people, you are extraordinary people,” said Keith Dorr, of Mount Laurel U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office, who administered the 19 their oath. Dorr called Friday a day of celebration for America, having now added a group of hardworking leaders and difference makers.

Chen, an immigrant herself, remembers carrying two suitcases and a rice cooker when she traveled to the U.S. from Taiwan. Adjusting to a new culture was difficult, Chen said, like so many who come for a new life while having to steadily change their way of life and learn to assimilate into a new world.

Chen studied English but found using it regularly was difficult at first.

“If your first language is not English, it is such a challenge,” Chen said. “But, we made it work. Continue to do what you are doing.”

Chen encouraged the new citizens to continue honoring their culture and ancestry with their children, friends and neighbors.

While they became U.S. citizens together, each of the 19 added to America's diversified society. Each has also taken on various jobs.

Nand Patel joined his family in coming to the U.S. from India when he was 14. Living in Galloway Township, Patel graduated from Absegami High School in 2017. He the Air Force as a member of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard after graduation, performing supply chain management work.

“I liked what I was doing,” said Patel, who is also a Business student at Stockton. Patel is interested in officer's training school, and becoming an American was a step he needed to achieve his goal.

Karen Chilito, who is also from Galloway Township, came to the U.S. from Colombia as a child, embarking on her new life in 1994. After decades of contributing to the U.S., it was time to finally become an American, she said.

“I can’t wait to get an American passport, and vote, and have my voice heard," said Chilito, who was accompanied by her two children during the ceremony.

