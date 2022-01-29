New chief, a call for more volunteers and a busy time for the Rio Grande fire company

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The year started off quietly at the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company as Howard Graham Jr. took over as fire chief Jan. 1.
They’ve made up for that in the meantime.
“The last few weeks have been very busy for our company,” Graham said Friday. Firefighters and other emergency responders were looking at a major snowstorm bearing down on the region. In the days leading up to that, the volunteer firefighters had faced house fires, car accidents and more.
That included responding to a serious structure fire on Stone Harbor Boulevard on Jan. 22, helping the Goshen Volunteer Fire Company with a house fire on Route 47, also on Jan. 22, and a serious accident on Route 47 near the entrance to the Garden State Parkway.
In that incident, a driver struck a stationary police car.
According to a report from Middle Township police, Patrolman Paul Damiano had pulled over onto the shoulder of the road to help a driver with a disabled vehicle about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police report that Kelly Francisco, 48, was heading south in a Hyundai Santa Fe and struck the patrol car, pushing it into the other car.
The officer was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and treated for minor injuries. Francisco was also taken to the hospital and was issued eight summonses, including one charging him with driving under the influence.
There were no injuries reported in the other incidents, Graham said Friday, but there was plenty to keep firefighters busy. Other reports included an electrical fire at a local business and a blaze that destroyed buildings behind a house on Indian Trail Road.
The fire company posted images of several of the calls Friday, with a message that anyone interested in volunteering should stop by the station at 1120 Route 47 on any Wednesday night.
There are between 30 and 35 active volunteers with the company, Graham said. He said they are up for the task.
“Our crew is always ready to go,” he said. “We have an amazing group of volunteers.”
But they could use more. The Rio Grande company is not alone. Volunteer fire companies throughout the township, throughout Cape May County and beyond are having a tough time recruiting new volunteers.
“It is very hard, not only in New Jersey, but from what I’ve read, it’s across the country. Volunteers are very hard to come by,” Graham said.
Volunteers sign up for the extensive training to become a firefighter for a variety of reasons, but the main motivations are a sense of adventure and a commitment to community service, Graham said.
“It’s something that’s in people’s blood,” he said.
Middle Township has four fire companies, all staffed by volunteers. The township has introduced a stipend program to help encourage volunteers, and several of the companies have junior firefighter programs that get young people involved.
That’s how Graham got started.
“I’m 34 now. I got started at 14,” he said. Until the volunteers turn 18 and pass Firefighter 1 training, they don’t fight any actual fires, instead filling air bottles and rolling hose.
Those interested in volunteering can call the station at 609-886-1422 or see riograndefire.com for more information, or check with their closest volunteer company.
