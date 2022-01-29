New chief, a call for more volunteers and a busy time for the Rio Grande fire company

There were no injuries reported in the other incidents, Graham said Friday, but there was plenty to keep firefighters busy. Other reports included an electrical fire at a local business and a blaze that destroyed buildings behind a house on Indian Trail Road.

The fire company posted images of several of the calls Friday, with a message that anyone interested in volunteering should stop by the station at 1120 Route 47 on any Wednesday night.

There are between 30 and 35 active volunteers with the company, Graham said. He said they are up for the task.

“Our crew is always ready to go,” he said. “We have an amazing group of volunteers.”

But they could use more. The Rio Grande company is not alone. Volunteer fire companies throughout the township, throughout Cape May County and beyond are having a tough time recruiting new volunteers.

“It is very hard, not only in New Jersey, but from what I’ve read, it’s across the country. Volunteers are very hard to come by,” Graham said.