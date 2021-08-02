New charter airline GlobalX to start flying college football teams out of ACY

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new charter airline based at Atlantic City International Airport — whose first customers are college football teams — started training 15 local residents as flight attendants Monday, a day before it expects to get the federal approval to fly.

"Tomorrow we get our aircraft operating certificate," Global Crossings Airlines (GlobalX) Chairman and CEO Edward J. Wegel said to the trainees in the Thunder Room at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park here. The training course lasts three weeks.

Flights should start in October, and Wegel said GlobalX has contracts to fly the football teams of both Temple University and Monmouth University out of ACY. The company has two Airbus 320 planes, which seat 180, will get two more in October and another two in December or January.

The company also intends to operate charters to and from Toronto, Montreal, the Bahamas, and other cities in the United States, Wegel said, and to eventually get into flying scheduled routes.

With two planes stationed here, the company will need as many as 30 flight attendants and 10-12 pilots, Wegel said. Pilots have been recruited and hired in Miami and some will move here or commute, he said.