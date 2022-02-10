New CFO, police chief in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — Usually a sleepy spot in the winter, the city seems set for multiple changes this year.

Those changes include a new chief financial officer and new leadership for the Police Department. The city on Tuesday also took a big step toward a new community center, with council's approval of a $20 million bond ordinance to fund the project.

In his State of the City address, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said police Chief Tom McQuillen has decided to retire. McQuillen started with the Sea Isle City Police Department in the 1990s and was named chief in 2018.

Desiderio said McQuillen served with “absolute honor and integrity,” and that he leaves the department in excellent shape. Anthony Garreffi Jr. now leads the department, according to Desiderio, but he has not officially been named chief.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank Capt. Tony Garreffi, who has seamlessly taken over leadership of the Police Department, and is now acting as officer-in-charge of the department,” Desiderio said.

At the same meeting, City Council approved the appointment of Jennifer McIver as the city’s new chief financial officer. She most recently served as the CFO for Egg Harbor Township. Sea Isle’s former CFO, Paula Doll, retired this year.

“Since we were informed last year that our former CFO was retiring, we’ve been searching for the right person to fill this critical position,” Desiderio said. “By all accounts, we’ve found that person. Jen comes with all of the credentials, a wealth of experience as a municipal CFO and with outstanding and trusted references and recommendations.”

She is set to start March 7.

In the meantime, council approved hiring Ocean City Finance Director Frank Donato to serve as CFO in the interim.

The two cities had worked out a shared services agreement for Donato to pitch in for Sea Isle while the city searched for a new CFO, but in a 5-2 vote Jan. 27, Ocean City Council rejected that deal. Sea Isle was set to pay $7,000 a month, with Donato keeping $2,000 of that.

Under this arrangement, Donato would work for Sea Isle on his own time, separate from his efforts for Ocean City.

According to Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, contacted after the Sea Isle vote, Donato’s contract allows him to take outside jobs.

On Thursday, Sea Isle held a workshop meeting to discuss the budget proposal presented by Desiderio on Tuesday. The $26.69 million spending plan does not increase the local tax rate compared to last year. In fact, it drops the local purpose tax by a fraction of a percent.

As proposed, the budget calls for a municipal tax rate of 38.26 cents for every $100 of assessed property value, which works out to about $1,147 on a property assessed at $300,000. That figure does not include county or school taxes.

The city has seen other changes as well. According to Desiderio, Jerry Rutledge took over the Public Works Department from Andre Cipaldo, and in the Finance Department, Maureen Conte has been promoted to tax collector.

In his address, Desiderio said the city has completed significant paving projects over the past year and is set to complete its lagoon dredging project in the spring.

“On the oceanfront, our beaches are in good condition, and next year we’re scheduled to receive the second cycle of replenishment as part of our 50-year program in partnership with the state and Army Corps of Engineers,” he said.

The city also hopes a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will fund a pumping station to improve drainage between 44th and 47th streets, with another station proposed for the area between 42nd and 44th streets.

He also cited other projects, including the construction of pickleball courts in the marina area.

“I say this now with the utmost confidence — today the state of the city is better than ever. Our financial position is the best it has ever been,” Desiderio said.

