New Cape May-Lewes Ferry partner to revitalize terminal, restaurant

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Exit Zero Hospitality has been selected to make a number of renovations to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Wednesday.

Renovations will include the expansion of the patio area of the restaurant, a coffee shop and grab-and-go area and a space for art exhibits.

"In late 2019, we embarked on a path to take our food and retail business to the next level, bringing aboard Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen to operate the Lewes Ferry Terminal concession business," Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations for the DRBA, said in a news release. "That partnership has proven to be very successful, and we’re looking to launch a similar effort at our Cape May location. Exit Zero has a loyal brand following, creative menu ideas and a focus on creating a dining destination for families that align perfectly with our goals. We’re looking forward to the start of what we believe will be a very successful partnership."

Exit Zero owns the Exit Zero Filling Station restaurant and gas station in Cape May and publishes Exit Zero magazine.

