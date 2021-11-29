New Cape May Council member sworn in

CAPE MAY — The newest member of City Council took the oath of office in front of City Clerk Erin Burke and city manager Mike Voll on Nov. 23, according to city officials.
City Council appointed Michael Yeager to the seat on Nov. 15, but he was out of town for the meeting. Mayor Zach Mullock said the new member needed to take the oath of office within 30 days of the former member’s resignation, which would have expired before the next City Council meeting Dec. 7.
Yeager fills the seat left vacant by the resignation of Chris Bezaire, who stepped down in November amid increasing criticism. Earlier this year, Bezaire pleaded guilty to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court after being arrested on June 16. After saying for months that he had no intention of stepping down, Bezaire provided the City Clerk with a letter of resignation.
“I am truly honored to have been appointed to the Cape May City Council. I promise to work hard for the people of Cape May and to do my best to help this Council achieve continued progress in the future,” said Yeager in a prepared statement.
Yeager has been a board member for the Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May since 2010. He has also been a member of the Planning Board and the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee. He is the owner and CEO of Yeager Associations, LLC and Yeager Investments, LLC.
“I’d like to congratulate and welcome Michael to City Council. Mike was unanimously approved by all of City Council” said Mullock.
