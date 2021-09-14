New cannabis vote in Northfield on Tuesday

NORTHFIELD — After being narrowly rejected in August, an ordinance allowing cannabis sales is set to be back in front of the Northfield City Council on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at 1600 Shore Road. While the meeting is open to the public, there is a limited number of available seats due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

Residents may also participate via zoom.

In August, City Council split along party lines on a vote on whether or not to allow cannabis businesses now that New Jersey has legalized. Democrats backed allowing sales, while Republicans said now, with the exception of Councilman Greg Dewees, a Republican who abstained in the last vote.

That meant a three-three vote, with Republican Mayor Erland Chau breaking the tie with a vote against allowing sales.

A second ordinance is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, to allow cannabis businesses in town with some limitations. Because of how the August meeting proceeded, this ordinance is set for a public hearing and final vote.

The Democrats cited potential economic benefits and the strong support for legalization in a 2020 referendum, including from local voters.