New campaign promotes healthy lifestyle to Cumberland County youth

BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office's latest campaign will promote anti-gun violence toward teens and younger children as a means of reversing gang-related crime throughout the area.

"Future Remix" derived from discussions following a mass shooting last May in Fairfield Township that killed three people while injuring several others at a birthday party.

The campaign is a part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence and promote healthier, productive lives for youth, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a Monday news release.

“The goal of this campaign is to speak directly to youth within our community and help them understand that there are options outside of gangs to feel accepted and protected,” Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. “From sports and science to creative arts and math, our county offers safe spaces where youth can explore their interests, find a sense of belonging and foster a healthy and positive future. It starts with providing awareness and access to these positive alternatives, with the ultimate goal of keeping youth safe and reducing gun violence.”

The campaign's website, FutureRemix.org , provides interactive webpages, where youth and their families can search for various activities, from music to sports and recreation, that suit them, in an attempt to stir them from paths involving drugs and guns that they may feel are unavoidable.

Following the shooting in 2021, meetings were called by former Cumberland County Commissioner Director Joe Derella and NAACP Leader R. Todd Edwards, as collaborative ways to keep children and young adults away from participating in gun violence. Seeing a need for information, those participating in the meetings decided on a concept where the community could easily access information about the county's various extracurricular and recreational activities.

Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue, following the decision to pursue Future Remix's idea, committed to providing advertising resources to create the campaign. Bridgeton community leader John Fuqua and Vineland community leader Victor Jimenez also lent their expertise and support, Brownstein Group, an advertising and public relations agency in Philadelphia, developed the creative for the campaign, and media agency Harmelin Media led media services.

“We would like to thank Amy Mansue and her team at Inspira Health for their commitment towards fostering a healthy community," Webb-McRae said. "We look forward to promoting the campaign because it will help kids be their best selves for their own bright future.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

