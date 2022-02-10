New Buena restaurants show strength despite hardships

BUENA — Restaurants across South Jersey shut their doors when the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions began in March 2020, but some pizzerias, grills and Mexican restaurants in rural western Atlantic County have managed to endure and keep their doors open.
What’s more, several new businesses have even opened in the borough over the past year, including the Black Diamond, The Chef Corner, Maurizio’s Express 3 and Cocina Oaxaquena.
Adam Mendoza, who opened The Chef Corner in October, said his business has weathered the pandemic, though it’s faced its challenges. Located on Central Avenue in the Minotola section of the borough, Chef Corner offers Italian and Mexican food, with staples ranging from burritos and tacos to pizzas and stromboli. Inside the restaurant, people are met with a large display case and a bright chalkboard.
But it’s the delivery and pickup business that has kept the establishment open, Mendoza said.
Maurizio Piccolo, who opened up his eponymous Maurizio’s Express 3 with co-owner Giuseppe Pugliese in January, agreed.
“I hate to say it, but the truth of the matter is that pizza shops were the only games in town, you couldn’t go to (sit-down) restaurants,” Piccolo said.
WILDWOOD CREST — A storage unit for Sal’s Pizza Shop sustained smoke and fire damage Monday …
Found off Wheat Road, it is Maurizio’s fifth location, offering customers a casual atmosphere, with a small but spacious dining room and a soundtrack including songs from Frank Sinatra.
Piccolo said pandemic conditions may have benefited his business. With dine-in options limited by state shutdowns and fear of coronavirus spread in parts of 2020 and 2021, Piccolo said many people turned to places that offered takeout.
Pizza shops may have somewhat of an advantage, but they’re not the only establishments able to withstand the hardships of the pandemic.
Augustin Ramirez and his wife, Sofia Hernandez, opened Cocina Oaxaquena in September. Located on Wheat Road, just on the Vineland side of the border with Buena, his restaurant serves Oaxacan Mexican cuisine, including tlayudas. Ramirez said some of the best selling items on the menu were soups, especially the seafood soup.
Ramirez credits the idea for the restaurant to his wife, who he said had wanted to open one for years.
Reflecting on the difficulties created by the pandemic, Ramirez said he’s confident the business could adjust as needed to endure.
Having spent the last 15 years of his life in the NFL, Clark Harris is happy his first trip …
Likewise, said Sue Durdu, who opened Black Diamond with her husband, Jimmy, in 2019, just before the pandemic. She said the restaurant, on Central Avenue in Minotola, offers customers takeout or dine-in with a drink per the restaurant’s BYOB policy.
COVID-19 has presented challenges to her business, she said, noting the coronavirus arrived in the United States and a pandemic was declared only three months they opened. She said at one point, the staff was reduced to herself, her husband, her daughters and a couple of employees.
Durdu said the principal problem her business faces is the ever growing cost of ingredients, with Black Diamond suffering from the high rates of inflation that have impacted industries throughout the U.S. economy. Jimmy Durdu said inflation has pushed the price of chicken to what he had been paying for filet mignon.
Black Diamond also is grappling with finding workers in a tight labor market, although Sue Durdu noted that things had improved recently. It is currently only open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., being closed Mondays due to a shortage of workers.
When it comes to labor, restaurants have had to run lean, and rely on family. Mendoza runs The Chef Corner with the help of his wife and one employee. He also is receiving help from his nephew, a U.S. Marine, while he is on leave.
Durdu said things are even harder now for her restaurant than when the pandemic began, with takeout keeping the business steady in 2020.
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady St…
“It’s hard, especially right now because of the rise in price,” Sue Durdu said. “I think, my opinion, it’s a little harder than when the COVID hit us.”
She emphasized that Black Diamond has withstood the pressures of inflation and the pandemic.
“Thank God we did,” Durdu said. “It was tough, but we did.”
“I hope it gets better,” she added.
GALLERY: Look back at restaurants in South Jersey through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Lookback at restaurants in the Atlantic and Cape May Counties through the years
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.