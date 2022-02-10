New Buena restaurants show strength despite hardships

COVID-19 has presented challenges to her business, she said, noting the coronavirus arrived in the United States and a pandemic was declared only three months they opened. She said at one point, the staff was reduced to herself, her husband, her daughters and a couple of employees.

Durdu said the principal problem her business faces is the ever growing cost of ingredients, with Black Diamond suffering from the high rates of inflation that have impacted industries throughout the U.S. economy. Jimmy Durdu said inflation has pushed the price of chicken to what he had been paying for filet mignon.

Black Diamond also is grappling with finding workers in a tight labor market, although Sue Durdu noted that things had improved recently. It is currently only open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., being closed Mondays due to a shortage of workers.

When it comes to labor, restaurants have had to run lean, and rely on family. Mendoza runs The Chef Corner with the help of his wife and one employee. He also is receiving help from his nephew, a U.S. Marine, while he is on leave.

Durdu said things are even harder now for her restaurant than when the pandemic began, with takeout keeping the business steady in 2020.

