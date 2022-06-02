 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Brigantine beach patrol contract heads toward approval

The scene on the Brigantine beach during the Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational in 2021.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

BRIGANTINE — City Council approved a memorandum Wednesday to allow a new contract with the city's Beach Patrol to proceed, Deputy Clerk Ann Adams said Thursday.

The memorandum allows City Manager Jim Bennett to sign a new contract for the Beach Patrol, after which the signing is expected to be approved at council's June 15 meeting, Adams said.

The new contract’s pay scale won’t be known until council’s approval, Bennett said Tuesday.

Brigantine's Beach Patrol has been advocating for higher wages to prevent staffing shortages. 

Under the contract that expired Dec. 31, new lifeguards were making slightly more than $11 an hour, given the contract was enacted prior to New Jersey’s minimum wage hike taking effect (New Jersey minimum wage currently stands at $13 an hour). Senior guards make slightly more than $19 an hour, according to the contract.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

