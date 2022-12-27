New book preserves Cape May's Black history

CAPE MAY — When people think this seaside resort, they recall the grand houses built in the Victorian architectural style of residences constructed during the reign of Queen Victoria from 1837 to 1901 in England.

What most people don't realize is that somewhere in the range of 100 African American-owned businesses flourished at one time or another during the first seven decades of the 20th century in the city.

In 1940, African Americans made up 29% of West Cape May's population and more than 16% of the population of Cape May City. Cape May's current African American population is 3.4%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

These little known facts and others are uncovered in a new book titled "Black Voices of Cape May: A Feeling of Community," which was compiled by the Community History Committee of the Center for Community Arts and was published in the late fall.

"I knew there was a Black history ... to find. Black history is buried under all this Victorian," said Emily Edgecombe Dempsey, who is in the book and conducted oral history interviews. "Black people were doing some serious things."

The 176-page, paperback book is the result of more than 25 years of interviews, photographs and research documenting the lives of African Americans in Cape May and surrounding communities.

At the turn of the 20th century, African Americans started arriving in larger numbers and living in Cape May as they came to fill jobs related to the tourism industry, said David Mackenzie, executive director of the Center for Community Arts.

Cape May's African American community had always been close knit and helped each other, but the population started declining during the late 1960s and 1970s, when urban renewal resulted in many Black people leaving, said Dempsey, 86.

In 1996, the book's seeds were planted when members of the Center for Community Arts started collecting oral histories of the African American residents of the area.

The original idea was to document tales of the Franklin Street School, to preserve memories of what was a segregated elementary school from 1927 to 1948. The stories were so fascinating that the project was expanded beyond just the school.

Subjects covered in the book are family trees, education and segregation, the African American church, the business community, leisure and recreation, and the fragmenting of the community.

"They started out on cassette tapes in 1996. There also were a couple of videos," said Hope Gaines, a member of the Community History Committee. "Caroline Peterson (who conducted the initial research on the Franklin Street School) interviewed and took notes. The first interview was not recorded."

The idea of writing a book based on the interviews was discussed early on, Dempsey said.

"We weren't ready. I didn't want to jump into it without having more facts," Dempsey said. "In 1993 and 1994, we weren't ready (to start)."

By the 1990s, the Franklin Street School was abandoned and threatened, Gaines said. One of the ideas was to make it a place to handle juvenile delinquents, Dempsey said.

"People were talking about tearing it down," Gaines said. "It's a nice piece of architecture."

Efforts to preserve the school led to its designation as a New Jersey African American Historic Site. The Center for Community Arts is now restoring the school as a site for a permanent exhibit of the contributions of African Americans to Cape May's history and as a community cultural center.

The Franklin Street School project should be far enough along for public use late next year or in early 2024, Gaines said.

In the process of making the book, Gaines learned everything she currently knows about the historic Cape May African American community.

Dempsey heard stories about her family she never knew.

"I didn't know my great grandmother's first name," Dempsey said. "I'm very pleased about what I found out about my family. ... They were kind, loving people."

The opportunity was almost missed, Dempsey said.

Many of the people interviewed for the book were in their 70s and 80s at the time and are now dead, Dempsey and Gaines said.

Dempsey said her generation didn't know there were once African American-owned dry cleaners and shoe stores in Cape May. There were six hotels that only catered to African American guests and multiple movie theaters.

Many of the businesses were on Jackson Street between West Perry and Washington streets and on Lafayette Street between Jackson and Jefferson streets.

Even though a fragmenting of Cape May's African American community has already happened, the book brought the community together, Dempsey said.

"I told all my History Committee members, 'Thank you,'" Dempsey said.