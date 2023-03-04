LOWER TOWNSHIP — Four new vessels, at $76 million each, are under consideration for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry.

As proposed, each would be smaller than any of the current ferries.

The total cost for the long-term project is estimated at $320 million, including upgrades to the terminals on either side of the Delaware Bay, as outlined during a recent presentation of the marine master plan.

No one is planning to write a check for that entire amount and have all four vessels built at once, said Kristen Kissinger at the meeting. She’s a marine transportation planner with KPFF consulting engineers in Seattle, one of the firms advising the Delaware River and Bay Authority on the project.

“This would be a phased approach, as many fleet replacements are. It takes time,” Kissinger said. The authority operates the ferry. Last year, the ferries carried more than 720,000 passengers and 263,610 vehicles across the bay, spokesperson James Salmon said.

There are three vessels in service, each carrying about 100 vehicles. The ferry runs year-round, conditions permitting.

The smaller vehicles would allow for more flexibility in scheduling, and with four instead of three, it will also increase the capacity of the ferry service for the peak demand in the summer.

“It gives, from an operations standpoint, a lot of flexibility to the DRBA,” Kissinger said.

That could mean operational savings in the spring, fall and winter, and potential for an increase in the number of crossings in the summer when ferry use is at its peak.

It takes about 85 minutes to make the 17-mile bay crossing. Plans are for the new fleet to meet or beat that time, and ready the ferry for the next 40 years. When the financing is lined up, construction of the first new vessel could start in late 2024, with about two years for construction and delivery near the end of 2026.

“The Future Ferry Fleet is obviously the biggest and most exciting project that we have had at the ferry for quite some time,” said Heath Gehrke, director of operations for the ferry. “Our ferries are quite old, and it’s time to start looking at new ferries and we’re really excited about it.”

The current ferries date from 1974 and were refurbished in the 1990s, part of a five-year, $54.4 million project.

The existing system determines some part of the design for the new boats. Kissinger said they will require as few changes to the current terminal docks as possible and will be able to use the same passenger loading areas.

There are shallow areas along the crossing, which would be prohibitively expensive to dredge. That will require shallow draft vessels.

The first vessel is being designed with a diesel engine, but with the ability to include an electric engine or other low-emission engine in the future. Heath said plans are to move to greener options, but even if the ferry made the bay crossing without burning diesel, those engines would still be needed for longer trips, such as a 20-hour voyage to New York State for service, well beyond the range of any currently available electric engine.

The new vessels will have lower emissions than the current fleet, Heath said. The DRBA is looking at ways to reduce passenger fares to encourage ridership, but costs of labor and fuel continue to rise, Heath said at the meeting.

The DRBA already supplements the cost of the ferry. This year’s DRBA budget shows $26.98 million for the ferry, exceeding the $23.5 million for the Delaware Memorial Bridge operations.

The ferry brought in about $13.5 million in fares, according to Salmon. Last year, the ferry carried 263,610 vehicles and 720,175 passengers.

The first ferry crossing took place in 1964, originally running day and night. That was reduced to 16 hours of daily operations in 1975. The ferry service had five vessels at one time, which has since been reduced to three in operation.

One of the former vessels, the MV Twin Capes, was built in the 1970s and underwent an extensive retrofitting in the 1990s, with new decks and more. The DRBA later sought to sell that vessel before it was eventually sunk as part of an artificial reef.

A recent capital improvement program outlined for 2023 included $208 million as part of a five-year plan to upgrade the airports and other facilities operated by the DRBA. That includes $174.7 million from the authority and $33.3 million in state, federal and local money.

One member of the public attending the meeting asked whether the potential for a bridge-and-tunnel system crossing the bay had been studied.

“This project did not consider a bridge tunnel, but previous studies from decades ago showed many obstacles including very high costs and environmental concerns,” Gehrke responded. “There are questions about how to make the approach roads work, too.”

The current ferries are designed to carry 100 vehicles. As officials pointed out at the public meeting, the vessel capacity depends on the size of the vehicles, with a tractor trailer or RV taking up far more room than a compact car.