New bathrooms near completion on the Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY — When work is completed on new public bathrooms on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 11th Street, those coming up from the street will be able to pass through the structure like a gateway.

“It’s a little bit of practicality, a little bit of taking advantage of the space available,” said William McLees, the architect who designed the facility, as well as another one under construction at 10th Street. “There really wasn’t a lot of space available on either side.”

The design will allow people to pass by while giving as much room as possible to increase the number of stalls available.

It may sound funny to describe a public bathroom as much anticipated, but these two new restrooms have been discussed extensively at City Council meetings, with council members asking for assurances that they would be ready for the summer.

The 11th Street location is expected to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend, city spokesman Doug Bergen said Friday, with the 10th Street facility coming close behind.

The final costs won’t be known until the project is complete, Bergen said, but the estimate was $700,000.

With thousands of people coming to the Boardwalk in the summer, bathrooms can be in high demand. According to McLees, the design will have the benefit of offering shade or protection from rain for people waiting their turn when demand is at its peak.

Otherwise, he said, the design is not much different than the bathrooms installed at Sixth Street, a project undertaken in 2018 that McLees also designed.

There had been a much smaller facility at 11th Street. City officials say the new bathrooms will be a huge improvement over what had been available other summers. 

