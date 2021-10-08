New bathroom facilities on Ocean City Boardwalk expected to be complete by summer

OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday.

“Plans to build permanent restroom facilities at 10th Street and 11th Street remain on schedule to be completed by next summer,” Savastano said at the start of the regular meeting. “These facilities, as you know, will be a vast improvement over what we’ve had with the temporary restrooms.”

Although overshadowed by talk of a new public safety building, with a total cost estimate of $42 million, members of the seven-member council have made clear at previous meetings that the new facilities on the Boardwalk were a priority. They said the temporary facilities were better than nothing, but were insufficient for the summer crowds.

In the city’s $141 million capital plan, which includes millions of dollars’ worth of proposals for buildings, the two restrooms are listed as a $500,000 expense in 2021 and 2022.

The final cost will not be determined until later in the project, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said after the meeting, but the city hopes to bring the project in under the combined $1 million. The Boardwalk decking at both sites has already been expanded in anticipation of the new bathrooms, Bergen said.