New Atlantic County clerk takes on job, 200 years of history

Giralo said he is bringing back another job of the clerk that hadn’t been done in a while.

“This clerk is going to be performing weddings,” he said. His first is set for March 1.

He also is making the website more user friendly, and plans to start regular public education campaigns on aspects of elections. The first will focus on how to get off the vote-by-mail list for those who don’t want to be on it.

“In the 2020 general election, approximately 65,000 of the 200,000-plus MIBs (mail-in ballots) that were printed, addressed and mailed first class to voters were never used,” said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson in an August op-ed in The Press. “In the 2021 primary election, more than 7,000 MIBs sent to voters were never used. The taxpayers paid for all these unused ballots.”

Since the cost is $6 to $7 each for printing and postage, that’s a lot of money wasted, officials have argued.

As of Feb. 7, the Atlantic City office in the county building at 1333 Atlantic Ave. will become a full-service destination for everything but election services, Giralo said. Right now, that office only handles passports and notary services.