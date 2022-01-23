New Atlantic County clerk takes on job, 200 years of history

MAYS LANDING — New Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo, elected in November, is making big changes in more than how the Clerk’s Office runs.
He took office in the middle of a county renovation project that requires him and his staff to move and archive almost 200 years of history in the form of deeds, subdivision maps and more in the main offices at the historic county courthouse on Main Street.
“I was a history major, so I love this,” Giralo, 59, of Hammonton, said Thursday while giving a tour of his offices in the oldest part of the county complex, dating to 1838. Almost every room was in some stage of transformation.
It’s a $2.7 million project, partly to make room for the county’s new consolidated municipal court system, which nine municipalities are participating in so far, said County Administrator Jerry DelRosso. Rooms that used to house clerk records are being repurposed for court activities.
About $2.1 million of the cost, however, is basic maintenance and updating, DelRosso said. And almost $2 million will be covered by federal American Rescue Plan funding, particularly the heating and air conditioning system.
“The renovations had to be done anyway,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “All those documents had to be preserved. The HVAC was gone. We just sped it up because of the courts.”
The renovations started last year and were already well underway when Giralo took office this month, he said. He hopes it will be complete in March, but supply chain problems have held up some of the new HVAC equipment.
DelRosso said the HVAC equipment for the roof will be delivered and installed next week.
“We are going to be closed off from the courts as of March 1,” Giralo said of the Clerk’s Office, which will no longer share a public entrance with the rest of the building holding the courts. Instead, it will have its own separate entrances for documents and election services.
The Clerk’s Office is best known for preparing and printing ballots and reporting election results, but that’s only about 20% of the work the office does, Giralo said.
The other 80% is the recording section. It involves verifying, processing and keeping for posterity all kinds of documents, as well as handling passport applications.
“This is where documents are reviewed and indexed,” said Deputy Clerk Antoinette Flath, in a room with several staff members working on computers. “After they are verified, they are put into the computer system.”
Some are electronic records, some paper, she said.
Co-Deputy Clerk Mike Sommers said the office handled 75,000 documents last year, 121 different types from deeds and mortgages to tax liens and any other type of document affecting property.
Giralo said he chose to keep the deputy clerks from his predecessor, Democrat Ed McGettigan, whose tenure included several high-profile election errors.
“I chose to keep Michael because I heard from both parties and also from other county clerks that they call Mike for information,” Giralo said. “They call him the election guru.”
McGettigan chose not to run for reelection after a 2020 ballot mistake forced a special election in the county commissioners’ 3rd District race, held in November along with the general election.
“Mistakes happen,” Giralo said. “We will have more people look at ballots to catch mistakes.”
If mistakes happen under his watch, Giralo said, he will explain why and how.
The clerk’s building dates to 1838, a year after the county’s founding, and includes copper plating around doorways and windows.
Once the renovations are done, the first thing the public will notice is two new entryways for the Clerk’s Office. One will be the Clerk’s Office front door on Main Street for passports and documents, and the other will be a back door for election services.
Giralo said he is bringing back another job of the clerk that hadn’t been done in a while.
“This clerk is going to be performing weddings,” he said. His first is set for March 1.
He also is making the website more user friendly, and plans to start regular public education campaigns on aspects of elections. The first will focus on how to get off the vote-by-mail list for those who don’t want to be on it.
“In the 2020 general election, approximately 65,000 of the 200,000-plus MIBs (mail-in ballots) that were printed, addressed and mailed first class to voters were never used,” said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson in an August op-ed in The Press. “In the 2021 primary election, more than 7,000 MIBs sent to voters were never used. The taxpayers paid for all these unused ballots.”
Since the cost is $6 to $7 each for printing and postage, that’s a lot of money wasted, officials have argued.
As of Feb. 7, the Atlantic City office in the county building at 1333 Atlantic Ave. will become a full-service destination for everything but election services, Giralo said. Right now, that office only handles passports and notary services.
Sometime in March, Saturday hours will begin in Mays Landing, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the 5901 Main St. office. The Clerk’s Offices in both Mays Landing and in Atlantic City have traditionally only been open Monday through Friday.
