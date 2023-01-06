New Atlantic City police deployment plan started, visibility to increase

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department started 2023 with a new deployment plan of 11-hour shifts, to increase police visibility and responsiveness when services are needed most.

"It is designed to maximize officers on the street at times we see need for peak services," police Chief James Sarkos said during Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting.

There are now three shifts that overlap: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., Sarkos said.

Previously there were three eight-hour shifts that did not overlap of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4 p.m. to midnight and midnight to 8 a.m.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said his office is starting a new violent crime initiative with federal, state, county and local law enforcement. It will be run by First Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey.

"We will target individuals doing really bad things, with investigations and prosecutions," Reynolds said, such as selling drugs and guns.

"We will share intelligence the same way we do about the at-risk population," Reynolds said of a program to closely track repeat lower-level offenders that has gotten many into substance abuse or mental health treatment, or into court to face charges if they refused treatment.

The Prosecutor's Office this month will also begin biweekly outreach efforts at Renaissance Plaza on Atlantic Avenue, a block or so from City Hall, where alcohol and drug abusers often hang out because of proximity to a liquor store.

"We will make it uncomfortable to be out there having a party, and at the same time we will offer social services ... and medical treatment," Reynolds said.

They will also answer questions illegal drug users have often asked his staff, he said, such as what stamps on heroin are most deadly and should be avoided.

The bi-weekly Clean and Safe meetings between police, politicians, business leaders and residents started in June to prepare the city for the national NAACP convention and the widespread exposure it would bring.

The group has continued meeting to tackle other ongoing problems, such as broken streetlights and getting repeat shoplifters into treatment or incarceration.

"It's ironic, we first started meeting to get ready for the national NAACP meeting (last summer)," said Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who organizes the meetings. "Now we are getting ready for the national governors meeting."

Gov. Phil Murphy, who chairs the National Governors Association, has said the organization will have its annual meeting in Atlantic City in July.

"We will have 50 governors in Atlantic City," Shabazz said.

Sarkos said the new deployment plan also results in always having a commander working in operations, seven days a week, 24 hours a day, barring vacations and other events.

"It's a great change in the way we do things," Sarkos said.

The force has also gotten a lot of complaints about speeding through the city and has purchased 20 new radar units for police cars, he said.

By summer the department will be hiring 26 new officers, Sarkos said.

Six are to backfill open positions, and five are for permanent full-time officers assigned to the Tourism District (largely the Boardwalk area) and funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The other 15 are for a second set of Neighborhood Coordination Officers, who are assigned to patrol and get to know specific areas of town. They are to be hired as a second shift of NCOs, so the officers will now be on duty 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. instead of just during the day.

The Clean and Safe group of leaders from law enforcement, politics, city businesses, social service agencies, utilities and residents has also worked closely with state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, to craft legislation to help Atlantic City and other towns deal with juvenile crime, illegal all-terrain vehicle riders and more. It also has gotten hundreds of broken streetlights repaired throughout the city, improving both safety and the city's appearance to tourists.

The next Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.