top story breaking

New Atlantic City police contract restores some funding, rights to cops

092321-pac-nws-luncheon

Atlantic City Police department's Jules Schwenger holding a plaque stands between Scott Evans Chief of the Atlantic City Fire Department and Mayor Marty Small Sr. Atlantic City, NJ. September 23, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

 acp

ATLANTIC CITY — The new police contract approved by City Council and ratified by membership raises starting and maximum salaries and improves some working conditions, according to the head of the police union.

"It means a lot," said PBA Local 24 President Jules Schwenger. "Hopefully it will stop people leaving for other departments."

She said it gave back some of what was taken away when the state took over and cut salaries and manpower.

"Officers had to work 87 hours (in a two-week period) to get overtime, not 80 hours," Schwenger said of post-state-takeover rules. "Now that is finally fixed. If we work over 40 hours per week we get time-and-a-half."

Pay is on its way to where it should be, she said.

"We added some steps," she said. Top pay this year is $99,000, up from $90,000, Schwenger said. "Starting pay went from $45,000 to $49,500."

Mayor Marty Small Sr. did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Schwenger said he was "instrumental in getting over the finish line. We were able to get a good deal for everybody."

The new contract will end in 2025, when starting pay will be $54,500 and top pay $113,000, she said.

There will again be an incentive to become a detective, she said, of about $3,000 a year.

"We have the best detectives around. We were the only ones in the state with no incentive or stipend," Schwenger said.

Police will also get extra sick and vacation time.

"COVID taught everyone how important sick time could be," Schwenger said. 

She said the big issue left for police is the manpower issue.

"We need the number that is right for the city," she said, which she puts at 330. Currently there are 263 officers in the department.

"That's not going to happen overnight," Schwenger said.

At its height in about 2005 there were 432 officers in the city, Schwenger said. 

"We have fewer cops now than in the pre-casino era," she said. "Obviously that's not the right number."

Acting Chief James Sarkos has also talked about the need to increase the number of police officers in the city. He is expected to soon be appointed Chief, once all of the Civil Service requirements for the promotion are finished.

Civil Service was restored last year in Atlantic City with the new law extending the state takeover of the city another four years.

Former Chief Henry White retired in September 2020, and the state appointed Sarkos as interim officer-in-charge in October 2020.

Gov. Phil Murphy appointed Sarkos acting chief in July.

