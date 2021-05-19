New Atlantic City mural promotes STEAM education

ATLANTIC CITY — Youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and Our Lady Star of the Sea School celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Monday on Chelsea Avenue.
Layqa Nuna Yawar, of Newark, painted the mural, titled “STEAM Dreams” — referring to the acronym for the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art and math — on the side of the Levine Staller law firm in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.
The mural is the result of a nine-month planning process involving multiple Atlantic City businesses, organizations and individuals, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. It was produced by the foundation with guidance and support from the Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp.
“This is a wonderful project for Atlantic City at this time not only because Atlantic City is acquiring a large mural with STEAM content by international artist Layqa Nuna Yawar but also because it is an example of the positive work that can occur as a result of contributions from every partner involved,” said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation.
