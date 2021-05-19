 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Atlantic City mural promotes STEAM education
0 comments
top story

New Atlantic City mural promotes STEAM education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Artist Layqa Nuna Yawar discusses his work with youth from the Boys and Girls Club and Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City. The international artist painted a mural, titled STEAM Dreams, on Chelsea Avenue in the city.

ATLANTIC CITY — Youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City and Our Lady Star of the Sea School celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Monday on Chelsea Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Layqa Nuna Yawar, of Newark, painted the mural, titled “STEAM Dreams” — referring to the acronym for the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art and math — on the side of the Levine Staller law firm in the city's Chelsea neighborhood.

The mural is the result of a nine-month planning process involving multiple Atlantic City businesses, organizations and individuals, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Arts Foundation. It was produced by the foundation with guidance and support from the Atlantic City Development Corp. and the Chelsea Economic Development Corp.

“This is a wonderful project for Atlantic City at this time not only because Atlantic City is acquiring a large mural with STEAM content by international artist Layqa Nuna Yawar but also because it is an example of the positive work that can occur as a result of contributions from every partner involved,” said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation.

ONLINE

See video from the mural unveiling at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden extolls global role to Coast Guard grads

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News