New ambulance purchased in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood City Fire Department has a new 2022 Ford F-550 Horton Ambulance, purchased with nearly $243,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Through this funding, the purchase of the new ambulance cost the taxpayers of the city nothing,” state an announcement from the city. “The effort to acquire the funds for this custom built ambulance began in late 2020 and took over 1.5 years to become a reality, thanks to the hard work of the Wildwood City Fire Department.”

Officials say the new ambulance includes safety features that will be better for both emergency responders and patients. It will replace a 2014 ambulance that as high mileage and has had its chassis replaced.

The department responds to more than 4,000 fire and emergency medical calls a year.

The vehicle is anticipated to be placed in service within the next month, once it is inspected for approval by the State of New Jersey Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The new ambulance was purchased through VCI Emergency Vehicle Specialists in Berlin, Camden County.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

