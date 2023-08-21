Most actors work their whole lives and never receive the opportunity to act in a movie that includes Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro.

Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Studios in Galloway Township has offered a Rising Stars program since 2013. The program is geared toward neurodiverse individuals, those whose brains work differently than those of the average, or “neurotypical,” person.

More than 30 Rising Stars students were cast in the movie “Ezra,” which will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival. Emmy Award-winning actor Bobby Cannavale and Emmy-nominated actress Rose Byrne also star in the film.

The ensemble dramedy from Tony Goldwyn, the director of “Conviction,” “The Last Kiss,” “Someone Like You” and “A Walk on the Moon,” is about parents struggling over how best to raise their 9-year-old neurodiverse son.

Weist-Barron-Ryan had experience working with “Ezra” executive producer Jason Pinardo, said Stefanie Ryan-Manhim, president of the local acting studio and casting agency.

“He (Pinardo) requested that we get actual neurodivergent young actors for the film. He was aware that we had them trained because we brought them on the set of ‘Bruised’ with Halle Berry,” Ryan-Manhim said, referring to a movie that filmed in Atlantic City. “He was also the producer for ‘Bruised.’”

Besides “Bruised,” Pinardo was also the executive producer of “Maybe I Do,” starring Diane Keaton and Richard Gere, which filmed in Montclair, Essex County, and received a limited theatrical release this year.

Ryan-Manhim said she brags about her Rising Stars actors everywhere she goes. She was not there for the filming of “Ezra,” but she heard the filmmakers were impressed by her actors.

They were quiet on the set when they needed to be, Ryan-Manhim said. They knew set etiquette, such as not looking directly at the camera. Parents attended with their children. Medical professionals were on set, and there was a quiet space for the young people in case of overstimulation, she said.

“It was beautiful to see it all come to fruition for them,” Ryan-Manhim said. “Talk about inclusion.”

The culmination of Natalie Prost’s two years in the Rising Stars program was the scenes she filmed in October and November in Jersey City for “Ezra.” It was her first time in a movie. She portrayed a young person playing outside a school. De Niro and Cannavale were also in the scene, she said.

“It’s always fun to play pretend. I felt awesome,” Prost said, adding she knew who De Niro and Cannavale were before she filmed her scenes. “I’m really grateful for this program.”

Prost, 28, of Northfield, said she likes acting because it is fun and a person can learn different things. She doesn’t find acting to be difficult.

Emma Edelmann, 22, of Somers Point, has seen many Broadway shows and school plays, but during her first year with Rising Stars, she found memorizing lines to be hard. That said, she believes her acting and singing are better than her dancing.

Edelmann said her scenes show her jumping rope outdoors during recess and walking up to the school.

“Ezra (portrayed by actor William Fitzgerald) was in my scene,” Edelmann said. “I wanted to do it again because I had so much fun.”

John Bienakowski Jr., 29, of Egg Harbor Township, is one of the veterans of the Rising Stars program. He has been a member for the past eight years and became involved after a couple of his friends tested the waters first. Bienakowski has been a member long enough to have met Ursula Ryan, the late owner of Weist-Barron-Ryan.

Bienakowski said his scene was filmed outdoors on a playground, and Goldwyn, the director, and De Niro were there.

“I think it (acting) is a good hobby. ... I don’t find it difficult,” Bienakowski said. “I felt great.”

Steve Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission, said he was on the phone with Goldwyn last June to talk about the state’s film tax credit program and movie locations.

The scenes with the Weist-Barron-Ryan students took place at Dr. Lena Edwards Academic Charter School in Jersey City, but other scenes were shot at Palisade Stages in Kearny, Hudson County; Conrad’s Confectionery in Westwood, Bergen County; and the Avenel Performing Arts Center in Avenel, Middlesex County, Gorelick said.

The Jersey connections are plentiful. Gorelick said actor Vera Farmiga, who is in ”Ezra,“ is a native of Clifton, Passaic County. Whoopi Goldberg, also in the film, lives in Essex County.

The Toronto International Film Festival selecting “Ezra” for its world premiere speaks to the quality of movies shot in the state, Gorelick said.

“The Rising Stars program gives opportunities to these individuals. Some of them prove to be very talented. It’s a blessing,” he said.

