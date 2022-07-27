Nesting ospreys living behind outdated Golden Nugget billboard on Atlantic City Expressway

ATLANTIC CITY — Yes, Golden Nugget Atlantic City is aware that its Dionne Warwick billboard on the Atlantic City Expressway is outdated.

That's because the casino is letting a group of ospreys stay comfortable on top of the billboard after they built nests there.

The birds are currently in nesting season, so the casino will wait until Sept. 1 to take down the billboard promoting R&B legend Warwick's May 10 show, as well as an April 30 show headlined by '60s pop singers Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Bobby Rydell. Rydell died April 5.

"Golden Nugget is doing our part in helping to conserve our local wildlife, the Ospreys," the casino wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The osprey inhabits the Jersey Shore and other East Coast areas, according to audubon.org.

The bird mostly consumes fish, therefore it can be found near waterbeds, including rivers and lakes. They're often seen flying low to the water and plunging feet-first to catch their prey, the website says.