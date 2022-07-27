 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nesting ospreys behind outdated Golden Nugget billboard on Atlantic City Expressway

  • 0
Nesting osprey.jpg

Two ospreys nesting near the Jersey Shore in 2018.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Yes, Golden Nugget Atlantic City is aware that its Dionne Warwick billboard on the Atlantic City Expressway is outdated.

That's because the casino is letting a group of ospreys stay comfortable on top of the billboard after they built nests there.

The birds are currently in nesting season, so the casino will wait until Sept. 1 to take down the billboard promoting Warwick May 10 show.

"Golden Nugget is doing our part in helping to conserve our local wildlife, the Ospreys," the casino wrote in an Instagram post published on Tuesday. 

The osprey inhabits the Jersey Shore and other East Coast areas, according to Audubon.org.

The bird mostly consumes fish, therefore it can be found near waterbeds, including rivers and lakes. They're often seen flying low to the water and plunging feet-first to catch their prey, the website says.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

What exactly is 'dark chemistry?'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News