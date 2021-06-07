Nelson Johnson, author of Boardwalk Empire, turns attention to Clarence Darrow

One day, due to his penchant for going on and on, his grandfather told him that since he likes to talk so much, he might as well become a lawyer. He asked what a lawyer was, and was told it was someone who helps people when they are in trouble.

And that was pretty much that.

“I was always going be to a lawyer. There was never any doubt in my mind that I was going to be a lawyer,” he said. “There weren’t any decisions to make, except where I was going to go to school.”

Johnson was born in Hammonton, just 30 miles northwest of Atlantic City, and has spent the majority of his life in the area. This is a fact with which he credits much of his success.

“I’ve got nice roots, I never have any orienting issues,” he said. “I’m always, you know, grounded and focused on what I want to do, when I want to do it.”

He went on to study political science and government at St. John’s University in New York City. After graduation, he spent around 10 months of active duty in the Air National Guard and then completed his calling by attending law school at Villanova.

Johnson then returned home to begin his career. He could have gone off to practice anywhere, but this state tends to have a pulling effect on its inhabitants.