Nelson Johnson, author of Boardwalk Empire, turns attention to Clarence Darrow

Nelson Johnson, a South Jersey native, struck gold when he wrote about the corruption that plagued Atlantic City during the early half of the 20th century.
The book, “Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City,” caught the attention of television producer Terence Winter and was eventually turned into a hit series on HBO that won numerous accolades, including 20 Primetime Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series in 2011.
With a career as a lawyer and judge spanning nearly three decades, Johnson has interspersed his love of law with his passion for history and has written several more works.
His newest venture discusses Clarence Darrow, a personal hero and one of America’s most famous trial lawyers.
Darrow was an eccentric character and led anything but a normal existence.
For most people, life is a complex journey filled with endless questions to be answered and choices to be made about the future.
However, for Johnson, who has spent most of his 73 years in the Atlantic City region, this was not the case.
“I’ve had the most uncomplicated life of anybody that I know,” Johnson said.
At the tender age of 5, Nelson was dead set on the trajectory of his path.
One day, due to his penchant for going on and on, his grandfather told him that since he likes to talk so much, he might as well become a lawyer. He asked what a lawyer was, and was told it was someone who helps people when they are in trouble.
And that was pretty much that.
“I was always going be to a lawyer. There was never any doubt in my mind that I was going to be a lawyer,” he said. “There weren’t any decisions to make, except where I was going to go to school.”
Johnson was born in Hammonton, just 30 miles northwest of Atlantic City, and has spent the majority of his life in the area. This is a fact with which he credits much of his success.
“I’ve got nice roots, I never have any orienting issues,” he said. “I’m always, you know, grounded and focused on what I want to do, when I want to do it.”
He went on to study political science and government at St. John’s University in New York City. After graduation, he spent around 10 months of active duty in the Air National Guard and then completed his calling by attending law school at Villanova.
Johnson then returned home to begin his career. He could have gone off to practice anywhere, but this state tends to have a pulling effect on its inhabitants.
“Here is what I say to people,” Johnson said. “Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein and Bruce Springsteen could have pursued their careers any place they wanted and they chose New Jersey. What more do you need to know?”
During the early ‘80s, Nelson represented the Atlantic City planning board and was awestruck at how much City Hall was like, in his words, “the Wild West.”
“I couldn’t wrap my brain around why the place was so dysfunctional,” he said. “Why was the town having so much trouble from a public policy point of view?”
In an effort to learn more about the city through its past, he went to the local library and met two women who gave him around 25 books to get him started.
From this research came Johnson’s first work, “Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City.”
After Boardwalk, he thought it crucial to elaborate on the pivotal role that African American’s played in the development of Atlantic City, so he wrote “The Northside: African Americans and the Creation of Atlantic City.”
This subject he believes says much more about the broader history of the United States.
“The indispensable role of African Americans in the history of Atlantic City is a metaphor for a much bigger, indispensable role, which is slavery in the 13 colonies,” he said. “Remove slavery, and we have a very different experience.”
After learning so much about the history of where he grew up, Johnson looks at it as a curse, because he sees things that others most likely don’t.
“I understand, you know, just how this is repetition, repetition,” he said. “I mean, so many damn squandered opportunities, there really were. Since 1976, there was one botched opportunity after another.”
So, Nelson turned his attention to another subject, which has concluded with his latest title “Darrow’s Nightmare: The Forgotten Story of America’s Most Famous Trial Lawyer.”
This subject did not come out of nowhere though, as he has known about Darrow for quite some time. When he was 12 or 13, his mother gave him a book about Clarence Darrow written by Irving Stone, and the love affair has lasted ever since.
Over the course of his life, he has read around a dozen books about the famous lawyer, and he recalls only one that wasn’t a biography, which came out some 25 years ago. Johnson didn’t exactly enjoy some of the inconsistences he found in it, so he decided to write one himself.
The book focuses on two particular turbulent years of Darrow’s life. The span includes when he represented the McNamara brothers who were accused of bombing the Los Angeles Times building, and when he was accused of attempting to bribe a juror.
Asked if he wanted to develop his newest work into another show, Johnson said, “My agent says the book lends itself to six hours of television, and I think he’s right.”
He thinks the topic has something important to say about the times we currently live in, so he believes bringing it to a wider audience would be beneficial.
“We can never have enough people who are willing to stand up to people of power and confront them with the truth,” he said. “We lack those right now. There are people who are in a position to set the record straight on important issues and they are declining to do it. Clarence Darrow would have had the spine to do it.”
For now, though, Nelson is fine with vacationing with his wife Johanna of 48 years, reading, getting some sun and writing more books.
“That’s my idea of a good time,” Johnson said. “I miss the bench, but the constitution says 70, so that’s it.”
