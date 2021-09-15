Neighbors say no to Wildwood Crest parking plan

WILDWOOD CREST — Residents along Wisteria Road have signed on to a petition aimed at preventing the creation of a parking area at the residential street’s intersection with New Jersey Avenue.
The borough had discussed adding parking on the corner in support of a planned downtown revitalization. More than 100 residents signed a petition opposing that idea.
“I think they were a bit premature in sending that,” said Mayor Don Cabrera. The parking proposal is one of several under consideration as part of an attempt to revitalize the area, he said.
A copy of the petition provided to The Press of Atlantic City said property owners, residents and seasonal visitors “vehemently oppose” the idea of putting parking and restrooms at the location, which is now a grassy lot next to a diner.
Instead, the petition suggests the borough create a small park in the space, describing that option as better for the environment and for the neighborhood.
Resident Bernadette Puodziunas organized the petition drive. There was no phone number listed, and attempts to contact her through social media were unsuccessful. In a statement accompanying the petition, she suggested the proposal would present multiple problems, including enforcement issues and a reduction in on-street parking for neighbors.
On Tuesday, Cabrera said the city purchased the corner lots but has not formally decided what to do with them. He said the petitioners saw a concept plan, but that was going to be amended in any case.
Some of the petitioners’ suggestions, including adding more vegetation, were already under consideration, Cabrera said. But he maintained there is no final decision on the use of the property.
“We may just keep it open or sell it to a developer,” he said, with the idea there could be a commercial use on the first floor. But his main focus is the revitalization of the downtown, which he said will need parking.
Cabrera wants to renovate six blocks of New Jersey Avenue, from Heather Road to Wisteria Road, what he describes as the heart of the commercial district in Wildwood Crest. There is currently a mix of residential and commercial use, including some long-running businesses.
The plan is to improve the look of the downtown at the same time as Cape May County completes a scheduled reconstruction of New Jersey Avenue.
“When the county comes in to fix the street, we’re going to pretty up those six blocks,” he said.
Renderings posted to the city website show trees lining the sidewalks and the median strip, and a new look for benches and pavement. Also under consideration is a plaza for the downtown between Sweetbriar and Cardinal roads.
The work will not be underway for a while yet. Cabrera said the borough could go out to bid on the final design and preparation of bid specifications by 2023, adding that “2024 may be more realistic.”
For years, Cabrera has discussed another element of downtown revitalization: the return of a liquor license to Wildwood Crest, which has been dry since the 1940s. He has suggested residents could petition for allowing alcohol sales, including in an interview in 2019, but he said it will be up to residents, not the Borough Commission.
It would take a little over 200 signatures on a petition for the commission to put a referendum on the ballot. So far, there does not seem to be any visible effort to organize a petition.
Still, Cabrera has the issue on the agenda of each commission meeting, listed under “old business.” He said he does not support or oppose allowing alcohol sales, but said allowing sales could help a restaurant to locate in the downtown.
“I still think it would be good to have a restaurant in the area,” he said. “I think that could be an anchor business on that block.”
