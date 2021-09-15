Neighbors say no to Wildwood Crest parking plan

On Tuesday, Cabrera said the city purchased the corner lots but has not formally decided what to do with them. He said the petitioners saw a concept plan, but that was going to be amended in any case.

Some of the petitioners’ suggestions, including adding more vegetation, were already under consideration, Cabrera said. But he maintained there is no final decision on the use of the property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We may just keep it open or sell it to a developer,” he said, with the idea there could be a commercial use on the first floor. But his main focus is the revitalization of the downtown, which he said will need parking.

Cabrera wants to renovate six blocks of New Jersey Avenue, from Heather Road to Wisteria Road, what he describes as the heart of the commercial district in Wildwood Crest. There is currently a mix of residential and commercial use, including some long-running businesses.

The plan is to improve the look of the downtown at the same time as Cape May County completes a scheduled reconstruction of New Jersey Avenue.

“When the county comes in to fix the street, we’re going to pretty up those six blocks,” he said.