Neighbors, officials decry safety hazard from cars leaving parkway in Middle

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An accident in the spring here may have been the most dramatic — with a car overturning and ending up in a ditch along Golf Club Road just off the Garden State Parkway — but crashes have become commonplace at the end of Exit 9 from the northbound lanes.

“It’s just been nonstop,” said Brian Vergantino, who moved into his house near the corner of Bayberry Road and East 1st Avenue in 2017.

He and another neighbor helped pull the driver from the overturned car. On Wednesday, he pointed out where the car took out a section of chain-link fence next to an embankment. More recently, another car rolled onto his front lawn after exiting the parkway. The ruts are still visible in his lawn, as are the marks on his concrete driveway where the car skidded to a stop.

“If my truck had been parked there, it would have been totaled,” Vergantino said.

The accidents take place night and day, he said, as cars come off the parkway at 70 mph or more only to reach a sharp turn to the right and a stop sign at the end of the ramp.

“If you watch, none of the cars come off the exit at the same angle,” said Vergantino. Cars often slam into the low steel guardrail along the exit, he said, with one recently taking out a long section of the guardrail.