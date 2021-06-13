Neighbors of MLK center in Middle Township express concerns about goings-on at night

“We did allow some things to happen that shouldn’t have happened. In the totality of it, we handled it the best we could at that particular time,” he said at the meeting.

Contacted after the meeting, Anderson agreed there were issues after some of the events last summer. But he said the Progressive Black Initiative moved quickly to address them. The first barbecue for Father’s Day was before PBI formed. He said he imagines some people drank beer or more at the event, just like on beaches and in parks anywhere else.

“We cleaned that up. There was no dice, no smoking and no longer any bottles,” he said. “We tightened ship up quite a bit.”

He said the barbecues will be back this summer, with plans to add educational elements for the children and a volunteer security team to keep an eye on things. Anderson said he has worked closely with Donohue and with Police Chief Christopher Leusner over the past year and said police officers are welcome to the barbecue anytime.

“Come out, kick the ball with the kids. I would appreciate (it) if you would be out there,” he said.