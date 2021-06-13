Neighbors of MLK center in Middle Township express concerns about goings-on at night

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Last summer, a weekly community barbecue at the Martin Luther King Community Center organized by the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro drew praise from officials and members of the community.
The group plans to continue the events this year, but on Monday, some neighbors complained to Township Committee members about what happened after the barbecues.
Rosie Jefferson, who runs a day camp at the MLK center each summer, told officials about alcohol, marijuana and gambling at the center at night after the Sunday barbecues.
The Progressive Black Initiative grew out of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer. According to Anthony G. Anderson, one of the organizers of both the organization and the barbecues, it began as an impromptu gathering over Father’s Day weekend in 2020 and grew into a regular event.
Community members passed a hat to cover the costs of the food — which was distributed for free — and of the inflatable attractions that included water slides and a bouncing house.
“They were very instrumental with trying to do things to keep the children in the area happy and give them something to do. All of that was great, and I commend everybody that supported it,” Jefferson told committee members. “But after the sun set and the children were gone, drugs, drinking and dice were permitted. And it’s been over a year now.”
“PBI stepped up to do some really good work. There were some bad side effects,” Mayor Tim Donohue said at the meeting. “We kind of leaned toward giving them their space a little bit. Maybe even a little bit too much.”
Jefferson suggested the township turned a blind eye to the issues.
“I’m not going to make excuses. What I will say is we all lived through that summer, and we all walked a very delicate line on a lot of issues,” Donohue said.
Like the rest of the nation, Cape May County saw multiple Black Lives Matter marches and protests through the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last May. Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder. His sentencing is scheduled for this month.
The events in Middle Township were peaceful, but the volatile atmosphere formed the backdrop for decisions on what to do about issues at the center.
“The few times that we did do some enforcement down there, large crowds gathered. There was a lot of yelling at the police. So we have to make decisions about how hard are we going to come in? How hard are we going to enforce it? We don’t want to give up the space to lawlessness,” Donohue said.
Officials kept an eye on things at the center and discussed options each week, Donohue said.
“We did allow some things to happen that shouldn’t have happened. In the totality of it, we handled it the best we could at that particular time,” he said at the meeting.
Contacted after the meeting, Anderson agreed there were issues after some of the events last summer. But he said the Progressive Black Initiative moved quickly to address them. The first barbecue for Father’s Day was before PBI formed. He said he imagines some people drank beer or more at the event, just like on beaches and in parks anywhere else.
“We cleaned that up. There was no dice, no smoking and no longer any bottles,” he said. “We tightened ship up quite a bit.”
He said the barbecues will be back this summer, with plans to add educational elements for the children and a volunteer security team to keep an eye on things. Anderson said he has worked closely with Donohue and with Police Chief Christopher Leusner over the past year and said police officers are welcome to the barbecue anytime.
“Come out, kick the ball with the kids. I would appreciate (it) if you would be out there,” he said.
The organization has worked with police in other ways as well. On Tuesday, the organization participated in the first public meeting of the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee, also held at the MLK center. Anderson said the organization has learned as it has grown.
“It’s not like I knew how to do all of this stuff when I started,” he said. “Now we have a name on it. Progressive Black Initiative has a name that’s grown over the last year.”
Anderson said plans include adding security cameras at the pavilion at the MLK Center. At the meeting, Donohue promised more enforcement, and what he described as “bigger and more emphatic signage” laying out the rules against alcohol and smoking.
“It’s very disheartening what is going on,” said Anita Shelton of Whitesboro, speaking at the committee meeting. “I’m trying to do beautification of Whitesboro and then you’ve got people who are trying to tear it down.”
Jefferson said problems have persisted this year.
“A couple of weeks ago, we all know something happened out there. Whether it had to do with the drugs or the drinking doesn’t matter,” she said.
After the meeting, she said she had few details of the incident, describing it as some kind of fight.
Leusner, contacted after the meeting, said there were several altercations at a barbecue at the center pavilion, but he said it was not part of an organized event.
“We got called a couple of times for some fights,” he said, including one that spilled out onto the roadway and blocked traffic. “We kind of de-escalated the situation and sent everybody on their way.”
There were no arrests, he said. Officers did not see any injuries and no one wanted to press charges.
The MLK Community Center at 207 West Main St. in the Whitesboro section of the township sees regular use all year, inside and out. Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, it will be the site for a Juneteenth Festival presented by the Cape May County NAACP, to include food, games, speakers, music and more.
The holiday commemorates the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, bringing news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in the United States.
