Neighbors / Go Blue for CASA golf tournament

Community and business leaders came out in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties on June 20 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and Linwood Country Club for the organization’s annual Go Blue for CASA Golf-Gather-Give presented by NorthMarq Advisors. During the day, 180 golfers filled the two courses simultaneously, and in the evening, more than 150 people came together for an event to support local foster youth. The combined events raised more than $114,000 to help recruit, train and coach community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties.