 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEIGHBORS

Neighbors / Go Blue for CASA golf tournament

  • 0

Community and business leaders came out in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties on June 20 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point and Linwood Country Club for the organization’s annual Go Blue for CASA Golf-Gather-Give presented by NorthMarq Advisors. During the day, 180 golfers filled the two courses simultaneously, and in the evening, more than 150 people came together for an event to support local foster youth. The combined events raised more than $114,000 to help recruit, train and coach community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in Atlantic, Cape May and Camden Counties.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes from the Cumberland County Fair

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News