Needle exchange lawsuit settlement pending in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council postponed considering settlement of a lawsuit over the South Jersey AIDS Alliance's needle exchange site during a special online meeting Tuesday night because no proposal was finalized in time.

"If a settlement is reached at any point, a similar resolution will be added to the next council meeting," city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said Tuesday.

Alliance Executive Director Carol Harney declined comment Tuesday.

In 2021, City Council voted to close the alliance's needle exchange site, saying it attracted too many intravenous drug abusers to the city and to the Tourism District.

The alliance sued, and a judge ordered the city to let the center stay open until the lawsuit was heard.

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law taking the power to open or close needle exchange sites out of municipal hands.

The new law gave the state Department of Health the power to site needle exchange programs, effectively ending council's attempt to close the center.

The alliance has run the needle exchange, which allows intravenous drug users to exchange used needles for free, clean ones, for 14 years.

The Atlantic City exchange is one of only two programs in South Jersey. The other is in Camden.

Critics say those two communities should not bear the burden alone.

"The department is in the process of working with key stakeholders and finalizing the updated rules," said Nancy Kearney, New Jersey Department of Health spokesperson, when asked whether the state will move to open more needle exchange sites.

The Atlantic City needle exchange is located on Tennessee Avenue near Pacific Avenue, in the Tourism District. Council argued it should move to a location outside the district, to protect the city's casino and tourism-related industries. But the city could not come to an agreement with the Aids Alliance on a new site, and council voted in August 2021 to close the center, effective October 2021.

In response, the alliance and three unnamed intravenous drug users sued the city, saying the ordinance will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

Last month, the city officially asked to have the lawsuit permanently dismissed.

The program is credited with greatly reducing transmission of HIV and other pathogens by ending the need to share needles.

Critics and members of council who voted to shut down the program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They also have said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.