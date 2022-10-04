Needle exchange lawsuit discussion on Atlantic City Council agenda

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council had expected to consider a proposed settlement of a lawsuit over the South Jersey AIDS Alliance's needle exchange site during a special online meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but a city spokesman said midday Tuesday that no settlement proposal was ready.

"What’s going to be discussed tonight is the state of litigation," said city spokesperson Andrew Kramer. "If a settlement is reached at any point, a similar resolution will be added to the next council meeting. The resolution was worded to reflect the event there was a proposed settlement, which again at this time, there has not been."

A closed session discussion of a proposed settlement was on the agenda for Tuesday night, along with a resolution to accept a settlement.

Council on Tuesday is also expected to vote on whether to accept high bids on its Sept. 14 online city land auction.

Council postponed acceptance of high bids at its September meeting after a bidder said that he improperly lost out on a property after the bidding process should have closed.

“I was the last person to bid at 11 a.m., when it was supposed to end. I bid $130,000,” said Solomon Andemariane, who bid on a property at 822 Lexington Ave. “Seven minutes later someone bid $140,000 (and it was accepted). I think I should be awarded it for $130,000.”

The city has investigated to see if anything was improperly done, and is expected to vote tonight on accepting the bids.

Bob Dann, an executive vice president with Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company, has said there was no hard cutoff of bids at 11 a.m., and Andemariane knew that.

“The auction didn’t end until 11:20 a.m.,” Dann said ecently. “He (Andemariane) bid after 11.”

Advertising materials for the auction were a bit confusing on the issue of start and stop times.

In information on its website, Max Spann says:

“Online Auction Bidding: Opens Monday, September 12, 2022 9 am and Concludes Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Group A:11 am, Group B:12 pm.”

The property in question was in Group A, and the statement can be interpreted to mean the bidding closes at 11 a.m. for that group. But Dann said 11 a.m. was the official start of bids, with pre-bidding happening earlier.

The auction raised almost $2.5 million for the city, said council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, who warned against the city assuming the auction was not properly run.

The Sept. 14 auction included an almost 4-acre site in an area zoned for use by a cannabis business, as well as waterfront and commercial lots and other development sites. Eleven homes in need of renovation were also included, as well as a waterfront residential lot with new bulkheads.

The Alliance has run the needle exchange, which allows intravenous drug users to exchange used needles for free, clean ones, for 14 years.

The Atlantic City exchange is one of only two programs in South Jersey. The other is in Camden.

Critics say that those two communities should not bear the burden alone.

The Atlantic City needle exchange is located in a site on Tennessee Avenue near Pacific Avenue, in the tourism district. Council argued it should move to a location outside the tourism district, to protect the city's casino and tourism industries. When the city could not come to agreement with SJAA on a new site, council voted in August 2021 to close the center, effective in October 2021.

In response, SJAA and three unnamed intravenous drug users sued the city, saying the ordinance will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

A judge ordered the center be allowed to stay open while the lawsuit proceeded, and in January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law taking the power to open or close such exchanges out of municipal hands.

That law gave the state Department of Health the power to site needle exchange programs, effectively ending council's attempt to close the center.

Last month, the city officially asked to have the lawsuit permanently dismissed.

The program is credited with greatly reducing transmission of HIV and other pathogens by ending the need to share needles.

Critics and members of council who voted to shut down the program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They also have said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.

The meeting will be held online only, because of weather conditions, said Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. Visit acnj.gov/calendar and click on the council meeting link.