Need a prom dress? You can get one for free thanks to Project Prom Atlantic City.

NORTHFIELD — Teens looking for a prom dress this year can choose from over 1,700 free, donated dresses during the Project Prom Atlantic City Prom Dress Giveaway from March 26-28 at Kensington Furniture in Northfield.

Rene Kane said she started Project Prom AC in 2016 with "a few friends and a lot of volunteers" after years of doing a smaller version of the event with her team, volunteering to dress girls at a floral shop.

"I was on Facebook and saw that a girl needed to find a free dress in order to go to her prom. The outpouring of people willing to give theirs up was overwhelming," Kane said about how she came up with the idea. "It is the most rewarding weekend to make so many families happy. There are closets filled with dresses in too many households that need to be passed down and loved all over again."

After agreeing with her team that this was something everyone was interested in doing on a larger scale, Kane partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City .

"The first year we gave away 500 dresses, and we have continued to do that every year until (2020), when we were shut down for COVID on our first night of opening. What really helps us the most is Kensington Furniture," said Kane, who attributes the project's year-after-year success to the furniture store.

"Kensington generously gives us half of the upstairs of their store plus stores the dresses for us year after year. They also collect the dresses for us all year round," she said.

After an unwanted two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the project is back with a weekend giveaway in March that will feature more than 1,700 dresses, ranging from elegant floor-length gowns to shorter cocktail dresses.

Kane said teens can pick one to two dresses, and encourages them to pick a short dress as their second dress so they can use them for other occasions.

Project Prom AC's events are made possible by donations, volunteers and year-round fundraising.

The Boys & Girls Club provides volunteers for the event, while radio station SOJO 104.9 provides music and entertainment. Kane and company donate posters, flyers, a website, at least 1,000 hangers and anything else that hasn't already been provided.

Project Prom only pays for the installation of 12 draped dressing rooms for the event.

"We only need about $1,500 a year to run the event. We have held fundraisers over years and have enough money to cover several more years of events," Kane said.

Dresses that aren't kept by Project Prom AC at the end of the event are donated to thrift shops, charities and other organizations that may be in need of dresses for formals.

Project Prom AC's website says they are no longer taking dress donations due to the abundance of dresses they have in stock, "which is a good problem to have."

For more information, visit projectpromac.com or visit the Project Prom AC Facebook page.

