Atlantic City Electric has restored service to nearly all of its coverage area following Tropical Storm Isaias and the storms that moved through South Jersey on Thursday and Friday.
As of 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the company reported 74 outages affecting 253 customers, according to the utility's outage map.
At the height of the outages resulting from the storms, nearly 209,000 customers were without electricity for a period.
Atlantic City Electric's coverage area extends from Cape May to Ocean counties.
To help restore service following the storms, the company amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in its history with more than 1,700 people. Atlantic City Electric received support from Exelon sister utilities GBE, ComEd and Pepco. Several other companies from Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Canada also lent support in the form of local contractors and resources.
