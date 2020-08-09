Atlantic City Electric has restored service to nearly all of its coverage area following Tropical Storm Isaias and the storms that moved through South Jersey on Thursday and Friday.
As of 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the company reported 74 outages affecting 253 customers, according to the utility's
outage map.
At the height of the outages, nearly 209,000 customers were without electricity for a period.
Atlantic City Electric's coverage area extends from Cape May to Ocean counties.
To help restore service following the storms, the company amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in its history with more than 1,700 people. Atlantic City Electric received support from Exelon sister utilities GBE, ComEd and Pepco. Several other companies from Florida, Ohio, Michigan and Canada also lent support in the form of local contractors and resources.
080820_nws_damage
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, center, and Upper Township Mayor Palombo, right, tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan, walk past a large cleanup operation ongoing at Seaside cemetary
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Rick Bricker’s property was the end of the line for Upper Township’s historic tornado, which the National Weather Service says was an EF-1, with winds of 100 mph.
(tncms-asset)a4ed0db8-d7fc-11ea-b5f8-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson and Van Drew look over an area of 3 football fields worth of damage at Seaside Cemetary.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Palombo, Van Drew, and Township Committeeman Curtis Corson walk past a home along Rt.9 with an upturned shed in the back yard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, left, Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo and township Committeeman Curtis Corson check out the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias at Glory Road Memorials and the Oak Ridge Resort Condo Association on Route 9 in the Marmora section of the township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Owner of Seaside Cemetary Wesley Tomlin, a Cape May Court House resident, works at clearing debris at the property.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan and Van Drew talk as they walk towards the extensive tree damage evident at Seaside Cemetary.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Van Drew looks over the damage done when an old large tree uprooted and fell on a parked car at Glory Road Memorials on Rt.9.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Twp. Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Twp. Administrator Scott Morgan look over the damage and ongoing cleanup on the property of Rick Bricker.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
