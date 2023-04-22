ATLANTIC CITY — Tiffany Giang spent her Saturday morning planting flowers in front of Tony's Baltimore Grill in hopes of helping to change how others perceive the city.

“There’s a lot of negative perception, so we’re doing what we can to change that visually,” said Giang, a Stockton University student who was participating in the school's second annual Community Day.

Chelsea Economic Development Corporation repurposed six planters from the vacant former Atlantic Club and placed them at several locations throughout the neighborhood. Two planters sit outside Tony’s, one of the city's iconic restaurants, on Atlantic Avenue.

“We’re happy to be part of anything that’s going to improve the city and anything that pays respect to Atlantic City,” said Julie Aspell, a Tony’s employee. “We’ve been around for 100 years, and our commitment to the community is to make sure it’s around for another 100."

Nearly 600 volunteers worked from 8:30 a.m. to noon at nine cleanup sites on the beach and throughout all six of the city’s wards.

“Last year was our first year holding this event. We had a really good first year, but the word is out now that we’re doing this event," said Brian K. Jackson, chief operating officer of Stockton Atlantic City. "More groups want to be involved, more members of the community want to be involved, more vendors want to be involved. Everyone is having a great time"

Elizabeth Terenik, senior project manager for the corporation, said they chose Tony’s Baltimore Grill as one of the locations because of its high visibility and its commitment to the community. Business owners and community members in the area have agreed to take care of the flowers.

“It gives people hope,” Terenik said. “It makes people want to invest in the community if they see that other people care about it.”

After the cleanup, volunteers gathered at O'Donnell Memorial Park to dedicate the city's first Little Free Library as part of the Party in the Park. The Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and community engagement by creating small libraries in public spaces. Utilizing a small weatherproof box, passersby are encouraged to take a book or leave one behind for others to enjoy. Many of the books included in the Little Free Library were donated by the Bridge of Books Foundation. The book-sharing box is open to the public 24/7.

“We really hope that people are going to see this Little Library and stop on a beautiful day like this and take time to read, and hopefully they'll be inspired to read more and also contribute books to the library,” said Don Latham, the Atlantic City Free Public Library's public information officer.

The Little Free Library project is part of a larger initiative to revitalize Atlantic City's public spaces and promote community engagement. The Foundation of the Atlantic City Free Public Library plans to expand the program in the city, allowing the program to reach more individuals who might not otherwise have access to a library.

“We're going to put them in public parks all over the city," foundation chair Vicki Gold Levi said. "This is just the first of many."

This report was produced as a collaboration between The Press of Atlantic City and Stockton University's Communication Studies Program.

