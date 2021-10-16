NBA player Kidd-Gilchrist visits Stockton to talk about his stuttering initiative

He cited President Joe Biden, Marilyn Monroe and Tiger Woods as examples that show that just because you have a stutter, you can still achieve your goals.

"The strength behind Change and Impact is that, when Michael talks, people will listen. That's not something you can often say about someone who stutters. It's an amazing thing. We're trying to show these kids that anything is possible," said Joe Donaher, academic and research program director at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Donaher works as a speech language pathologist for children and teens. He said Change and Impact has given them an immense amount of access to reach out to people who need help with their stutter.

Kidd-Gilchrist credited his college speech language pathologist because she actually cared and wasn't just there to try to teach him techniques that could potentially fix his stutter.

76ers rally to beat Hornets for 13th straight win in Philly PHILADELPHIA — Ersan Ilyasova's return to Philadelphia came in time to key a comeback agains…

"Having someone that was passionate about helping me and really wanted to see me succeed, it gave me the confidence I have today to speak with a stutter," he said.

Maria Turner, of Galloway Township, said she saw herself in Kidd-Gilchrist's story.