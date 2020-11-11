Navy service molded Atlantic City deputy fire chief

Service runs in U.S. Navy veteran Shannon Stinsman’s blood.
His grandfather was a police officer and his brother was a firefighter, both serving in the family’s hometown of Atlantic City.
Today, Stinsman, 51, is a deputy chief in the Atlantic City Fire Department. He has been with the ACFD for 21 years after a two-year stint with the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department.
But, as inevitable as Stinsman’s path toward service appears now, it was not always a foregone conclusion.
“I was a 21-year-old college dropout,” he said. “At the time, in 1991, I was a valet at Trump Plaza and there were no good jobs available. No union jobs, no construction going on.”
Patriotism was high during that time, as the Gulf War was underway in the Middle East, and Stinsman made a strategic decision for his future.
“Growing up in Atlantic City, being a cop or a fireman were the two best jobs to have,” Stinsman said. “I figured if I do four years (of military service), I’ll come out and be a cop or a fireman.”
Stinsman was a petty officer 3rd class who served for three years (1991 to 1994) as a gas turbine systems electrical technician on the USS Hue City in the Adriatic Sea.
His tenure in the military taught him duty and sacrifice and fostered a strong work ethic, he said.
“Even though I was 21, 22, I needed that discipline,” he said. “And looking back, I wasn’t the happiest while I was there but I’m real glad (I did it).”
Stinsman’s time in the Navy left him permanently disabled, but that was not a deterrent or something to be used an excuse.
“Leading by example is the main thing I learned in the Navy,” he said. “You can’t just preach it without doing it yourself...and I try to instill that today in the fire department.”
With just a couple of years left until retirement (two years and one week away, he gladly noted), Sintsman said he was grateful for the time spent serving both his country and his city.
“I always wanted to serve the community and it all started with the Navy, it’s all due to the military,” Stinsman said. “(Without it), I would not be where I’m at now.”
On this Veterans Day, Stinsman said he remains thankful to the Navy for making him the man he is today and extended his respect to all those who serve.
“It’s all about appreciation of people who gave up part of their life to serve the country,” he said. “I got lucky, I got something out of it.”
