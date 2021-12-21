Naval Air Station Wildwood museum founder wins award for historical work

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Dr. Joseph Salvatore, founder of the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, recently added another accomplishment to his resume.

The Wildwood native was presented virtually with the Richard J. Hughes Award during the New Jersey Historical Commission's 2021 New Jersey History Conference. Given annually by the commission, the award honors those who contribute to their community, including helping preserve public history and teaching.

Salvatore founded the Naval Air Station Wildwood Foundation, which purchased the air station's Hangar No. 1 in June 1997. It renovated the hangar into a museum to honor servicemembers who were killed in World War II.

Later that year, the hangar was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The museum houses 26 historic military planes and pieces of aircraft equipment, according to its Facebook page.

Salvatore left Wildwood for pre-med studies at Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, where he served as a surgical intern and resident.