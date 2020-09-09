090620_nws_airfest

The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport held its annual Airfest during Labor Day weekend.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — After losing a season of visitors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum on Wednesday announced it will remain open through next month.

The museum, located at Cape May Airport, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through September and October, according to a news release from the museum.

The museum may be busier than usual during the fall as many are still working and attending school remotely, officials said.

“The museum was able to open safely and experienced some busy days throughout July and August,” according to the release. “With many families, including second home owners, working and schooling from home, the aviation museum is the perfect fall 'excursion.’”

Tickets can be purchased at usnasw.org or in person at the museum gift shop.

For more information, call 609-886-8787.

