LOWER TOWNSHIP — After losing a season of visitors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum on Wednesday announced it will remain open through next month.
The museum, located at Cape May Airport, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through September and October, according to a news release from the museum.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Art Richardson stood with his neck craned up, looking toward the sky Saturd…
The museum may be busier than usual during the fall as many are still working and attending school remotely, officials said.
“The museum was able to open safely and experienced some busy days throughout July and August,” according to the release. “With many families, including second home owners, working and schooling from home, the aviation museum is the perfect fall 'excursion.’”
Tickets can be purchased at
usnasw.org or in person at the museum gift shop.
For more information, call 609-886-8787.
PHOTOS 2020 AirFest in Lower Township
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport held its annual Airfest during Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. (l-r) Tyler Rosati, and his brother Jacob, 6, both of Middletown, look like they're ready to drive the Humvee out of the hanger.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. Dennis Reed of Lower Twp. is one of the local historians working at the museum.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. (l-r) Adam Croll and Courtney Hughes of Doylestown PA.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. (l-r) Rob Sonsini and his boys Cruz, 2, and Ryder, 3, look inside the cockpit of an F-5 fighter.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
William Stephenson, of Howell, and daughter Lily, 12, take a look look inside one of the tailpipes of an F-14 Tomcat.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. Jason Romaniw, 2, from Philadelphia, watches as stunt planes taxi in front of him and his family.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
Mital Shah, of Colonia, snaps a photo of his wife, Neha, and 15-month old Aarav as they sit in an OH-6A helicopter at the annual Labor Day weekend AirFest at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport on Saturday. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. (l-r) Federico Bilotti and his son Vincenzo, 13, both of Deptford, standing beside a propellor found in the ocean from one of the pilots stationed here in the 40's who lost their life training.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
The Averill family, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, awaits the start of the show on the tarmac. From left, Josh, Lauren, Stephen, 10, and Luke, 13.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. The Romaniw family from Philadelphia, (l-r) Jonathan, 7, Jennifer, Jason,2, and Mark, watch a passing private plane pass as they wait for the airshow to begin.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. (l-r) Josh and Luke Averill, 13, look over a World War II era target drone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. Jack McDermott, 9 of Moorestown, takes a look at the cockpit of a Mig aircraft.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. William Stephenson takes a picture of his daughter Lily, 12, both from Howell, who poses inside the cockpit of an AH-1F helicopter.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. Vincenzo Bilotti, 13, of Deptford, checks out the US Army Bell Huey on display.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090620_nws_airfest
On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.