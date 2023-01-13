Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum reopens after roof replacement

WILDOOD — The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum announced Friday it will reopen after two months of being closed for a much-needed roof replacement project.

The museum is scheduled to reopen Monday and is operating under its winter hours (Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The museum replaced the roof on the north side of Hangar 1, which began Nov. 14. The building is listed on the National and State of New Jersey Registers of Historic Places and most of the roof components date to its original construction in 1942, according to a news release.

The museum has funds secured for a roof replacement on the south side of the hangar, which is set to begin in October.

The two-year full roof replacement project has been made possible in part by the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust and a grant from Cape May County Open Space, Recreation, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund.

Hanger 1 operated as a dive-bombing training base for the U.S. Navy during World War II. Training was dangerous, and it led to nearly 130 crashes and 42 deaths.

Today, the museum's mission is to education on the history of NAS Wildwood, keep the hangar restored and to memorialize the fallen aviators. The museum will resume weekend hours in March. For more information, go to usnasw.org.