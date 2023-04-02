LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is receiving funding from the New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism to support the museum in its digital and print marketing campaigns for 2023. A previous grant assisted the museum in achieving record numbers in admissions in 2022, according to a news release from the museum.
The former base was used by the Navy as a dive-bomber training center from 1943 to 1945. The mission of the museum is to educate the public on the history of the base as well as to memorialize the 42 men who died serving at NASW.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 500 Forrestal Road. For more information, call 609-886-8787.
— Taylor Massey
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.