Nature Conservancy debuts monarch butterfly sculpture in Cape May

CAPE MAY — The Nature Conservancy hosted a Monarch Mania community event Friday at the Garrett Family Preserve and cut the ribbon on a new butterfly sculpture by Brazilian artist Rubem Robierb.

“Rubem Robierb’s monarch-inspired butterfly sculpture will be a jewel in the crown of this beautiful preserve and provide another way for people to contemplate and engage with nature … plus it is a great photo opp,” said Barbara Brummer, the Nature Conservancy's state director.

The permanent sculpture, titled "Dream Machine Monarch," has an interactive feature that allows viewers to place themselves between the wings of the monarch butterfly to take photos and celebrate the transformational power of nature.

This isn't Robierb's first monarch sculpture, as he created "Dream" in 2018. His work has appeared in temporary exhibits all around the world, notably in New York City, Miami, Paris and Toronto.

Robierb's inspiration comes from his belief that the monarch butterfly symbolizes believing in your dreams.

"I think, to me, butterflies mean transformation and evolution, and this is a sculpture that people can relate to," Robierb said. "It's nice to see people from many different backgrounds come here to the Nature Conservancy and do the same thing. They think about what their dream is, stand up between the wings, take a photo."

Aside from the sculpture from being an eye catcher for visitors, it emphasizes the importance of pollinators and the state's crucial role in monarch migration.

Brummer said the butterflies use this habitat as a stopover site during migration.

"They fly to Mexico during the winter, and that's why it's important for us to maintain this habitat," Brummer said. "They need to be able to make that trip, so they need to stock up on nectars for nourishment."

Brummer added that since the butterflies actively pollinate, they allow flowers and other things in the habitat to be pollinated.

Apart from the ribbon cutting ceremony, there were plenty of activities to keep families entertained, including butterfly face painting and crafts.

In the mid-1990s, the Nature Conservancy stepped up to protect the land that was originally known as the Cape Island Creek Preserve and prevented a plan that would've seen 24 houses developed there.

The organization then received funding in 2010 from the family of Jim Garrett, a former illustrator for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Aside from having a love of art, Garrett had a love of nature and brought his family to Cape May on the weekends to enjoy the outdoors.

Once they received the funds, the organization used it to add several amenities, including a picnic pavilion and bird blind, and to improve the more than 4 miles of trails.

The preserve was renamed the Garrett Family Preserve in 2013 and now also features some artistic elements that Brummer wanted to make sure they incorporated.

"We have three adjustable art easels so people can come out here and draw or paint," Brummer said. "Then one of our trails is called the Braille Trail and for the visually impaired, they have a way to experience nature. They are able to hear things, and the trail has different stations on it that are in braille."

The unveiling of the sculpture came a day after the International Union for Conservation of Nature added the migratory monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species and classified them as endangered.

The union estimates the native population of the monarch butterfly has shrunk between 22% and 72% over the past few years and the western population has declined by more than 90% between 1980 and last year, which puts them at a high risk of extinction.

Upon hearing that news, Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion, who was among those in attendance, stressed the importance of saving them.

"I feel like we all took monarchs for granted and never really thought much about protecting them when you would see hundreds of them swarm around you in a field," Champion said. "It's tragic that the numbers are going down, and we want to see our children and grandchildren get to experience catching them and running around with them in a field."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.